In July, the locally rooted Brooklyn indie-rock greats announced a huge Minneapolis show set for October 13 at Surly's Festival Field. And, on Tuesday morning, they unveiled plans for two hyper-intimidate shows on October 14 at 7th St. Entry.

The Entry concerts -- one 3:30 p.m. all-ages matinee, one 8 p.m. late show -- will be the Hold Steady's first-ever gigs at the Minneapolis venue, according to the band's Instagram:

"We’ve fit a lot of things into 15 years of the Hold Steady. We’ve released six albums and many other songs. We’ve played countless shows on three different continents. We’ve done most of the late-night TV shows. We’ve played Glastonbury. We’ve played Coachella. We’ve opened up for the Rolling Stones. And the Replacements. We’ve been personally insulted by Don Rickles. The list goes on... But, somehow, we’ve never played the 7th Street Entry. Until now."

The post continues:

"The 7th Street entry is a Minneapolis landmark and host to many legendary performances -- and the first place Craig saw the Replacements live. We will finally be adding this one to our list and we hope you will join us... The Twin Cities are such an important part of the Hold Steady story, and we can’t wait to be there with you for this incredible weekend."

In the industry, it's called an "underplay." For cultishly devoted Hold Steady fans, it'll be rock 'n' roll nirvana inside the storied, sweaty little concert bunker. You'll pay handsomely for the rarified honor of seeing Craig Finn & Co. name-drop local landmarks in confines so small; $45 tickets go on sale this Thursday at 11 a.m. via First Avenue.

Freshly reunited with heyday keyboardist Franz Nicolay, the Hold Steady continue to regularly drop killer new singles, including last week's "Confusion in the Marketplace" (listen below). The band's last album, Teeth Dreams, came out way back in 2014.