Hockey man joins Nickelback [VIDEO]

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 by Keith Harris in Music
Mark Parrish: Hockey player, coach, guitarist, wearer of caps

As children, we all fantasized about playing professional hockey and/or guitar for Nickelback. Mark Parrish has lived the life we only dreamed.

Minnesota hockey fans know Parrish as the Bloomington native who played two seasons for the Wild (over the course of an 11-season career) and who coached Orono High School to a state championship last season. 

But Parrish apparently also shreds in his spare time, and he's recently added "Nickelback’s 7th Guitarist” to his Twitter bio. Parrish joined the immensely popular, habitually maligned Canadian rockers onstage at Treasure Island last night for their song “Animals.”

Since this is the 21st century, there is video evidence of the occurrence.

Parrish was nervous.

But Nickelback was proud of him.

What will Parrish do next? Ride a unicorn? Become an astronaut? Play drums for Nickelback? We can only guess.

Comments

