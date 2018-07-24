Minnesota hockey fans know Parrish as the Bloomington native who played two seasons for the Wild (over the course of an 11-season career) and who coached Orono High School to a state championship last season.

But Parrish apparently also shreds in his spare time, and he's recently added "Nickelback’s 7th Guitarist” to his Twitter bio. Parrish joined the immensely popular, habitually maligned Canadian rockers onstage at Treasure Island last night for their song “Animals.”

Since this is the 21st century, there is video evidence of the occurrence.

Parrish was nervous.

This video best encompasses the terror I was feeling.... Chad, Peake and Mike tried to force me to face my fear. But I’m sorry, looking at that crowd wasn’t in the cards. I tucked tail and ran. What can I say, @Nickelback crowds are intimidating!!! https://t.co/ABCl9dqZEC — Mark Parrish (@MarkDParrish) July 24, 2018

But Nickelback was proud of him.

Another angle of the incomparable @MarkDParrish bringing down the house last night. From the rink to the stage, on skates w/ a stick or slinging an axe, everywhere and everything is home for Mark. #NailedIt #NBMN pic.twitter.com/Rh52OY313O — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 23, 2018

What will Parrish do next? Ride a unicorn? Become an astronaut? Play drums for Nickelback? We can only guess.