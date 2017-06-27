Hit the road: The summer's best drivable concerts outside of the Twin Cities

This summer, there may be more quality entertainment options outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul than ever. From a Duluth waterfront showcase of prominent Minnesotan bands to a gaggle of high-profile casino shows, there are plenty of great concerts just far enough away for a weekend trip, yet close enough that you can make it home to sleep in your own bed that same night if you really want to. Sobriety permitting, of course.

Journey

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Saturday 7.1

Never mind that Steve Perry hasn’t been with the band since 1998 -- people still seem pretty psyched to sing along to the band’s massive hits with current frontman Arnel Pineda (who replaced Perry’s replacement, Steve Augeri). The band is just shy of three months removed from their induction into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. Asia open. 8 p.m. $25-$55. $49-$60. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Hippo Campus, Polica, and Low

Bayfront Park, Saturday 7.8

St. Paul rock hopefuls Hippo Campus headline one of the summer’s biggest all-Minnesota show lineups. They’re set to be joined by MPLS synth-poppers Polica and Duluth slowcore outfit Low, as well as the rising Remo Drive and J.S. Ondara. 5 p.m. $25-$30; free for kids under 12. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Weezer

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Friday 7.14

Rivers Cuomo and company are in the middle of one of their most active periods ever. The endlessly influential rockers are preparing to release their third album in four years, Weezer, aka “The Black Album” -- it’s the band’s fifth self-titled album to be nicknamed after the main color of its cover art. With Cold War Kids. 16+. 8 p.m. $49-$60. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Kiss

Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, Saturday 7.15

Kiss will bring the glammy, swaggering best of their catalog to Minnesota for the second consecutive summer. (They played AMSOIL Arena last August.) Since then, you may have seen the band -- whose current lineup includes Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley joined by Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, who replaced Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in the early ‘00s -- perform on the Season 11 finale of The Voice. Simmons has also been in the news lately for attempting to trademark the devil horns hand gesture. 8 p.m. $65-$135. 777 Lady Luck Dr., Hinckley; 800-472-6321.

Blondie and Garbage

Mystic Showroom, Friday 7.21

For a band that formed in the ‘70s, it’s remarkable that Blondie remain as active as they do. They've released three albums in the '10s, including this year’s Pollinator, which features contributions from Joan Jett, Johnny Marr, Dev Hynes, and Nick Valensi. Also performing are alt-rockers Garbage, whose Shirley Manson inducted Blondie into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2006. 7 p.m. $65-$99. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 952-496-6563.

Loretta Lynn

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Saturday 7.22

The country legend may be 85 years old, but she’s working like she’s less than half her age -- she’s actually prepping to release her third album in two years, Wouldn’t It Be Great, which will include both new songs and new versions of songs she’s recorded before, notably her classics “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” 16+. 8 p.m. $43-$63. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Vans Warped Tour

Canterbury Park, Sunday 7.23

As City Pages pointed out earlier this year, the 2017 Vans Warped Tour -- its Shakopee stop included -- is trying something new this year, enlisting early punk bands the Adolescents and T.S.O.L. in addition to the dozens of much younger acts like Attila, CKY, and rapper Futuristic. 11 a.m. $38. 1100 Canterbury Rd. S., Shakopee; 952-445-7224.

Paramore

Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, Friday 7.28

The Tennessee band has made quite the transformation over the years. A decade after they broke through as emo-leaning pop-punkers thanks to the single “Misery Business,” their latest album, this year’s After Laughter, is heavily influenced by ‘80s synth-pop and dance-rock. With X Ambassadors. 7 p.m. $35-$80. 777 Lady Luck Dr., Hinckley; 800-472-6321.

Living Colour

Mayo Park, Sunday 7.30

The hard rockers, best known for “Cult of Personality,” are gearing up to release their sixth studio album, Shade, in September. It’s their first full-length in eight years, though last September the band released a mixtape that featured an anti-gun and anti-police violence reinterpretation of Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” along with various remixes. With Rochester punks MM Jr. 7 p.m. Free. 40 Civic Center Dr. SE, Rochester; 507-328-2525.

Chris Stapleton

AMSOIL Arena, Thursday 8.3

Before he comes to the Xcel on October 7, the venerated 39-year-old country songwriter, who finally became a prominent solo performer with 2015’s Grammy-winning Traveller, will visit the AMSOIL Arena in August. Stapleton released his second studio album, From a Room: Volume 1, back in May, and the second volume is expected to arrive later this year. With Brent Cobb and Margo Price. $33.75-$190. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; 218-722-5573.

Blink-182

Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Wednesday 8.9

Despite the departure of former co-frontman and noted UFO conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge, the veteran pop-punkers, now co-led by Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba, are carrying on just fine. Blink’s first LP since DeLonge left, last year’s California, was the ninth bestselling rock album of the year and nominated for the Best Rock Album Grammy. With Atlas Genius. 8 p.m. $49. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 952-496-6563.

Brad Paisley

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Saturday 8.26

The country superstar’s current tour commenced in May, a month after he released his 11th album,Love and War. The LP features contributions from a diverse array of guests, including Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, and even Timbaland. With Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell. 16+. 7 p.m. $70-$80. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch; 800-745-3000.

Boyz II Men

Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Tuesday 8.29

The ‘90s R&B chart-dominators Boyz II Men released their latest album, Collide, back in 2014, and they were seen last year in the TV remake of Grease. Also last year, Wanya Morris finished fourth on Season 22 of Dancing with the Stars. Congrats, Wanya Morris! En Vogue open. 7 p.m. $42-$69.50. 310 W. Rock St., Mankato; 800-745-3000.



Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Friday 9.8

Along with the abovementioned Journey, the legendary prog-rockers Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. Both Anderson and Wakeman were integral to the band’s ‘70s heyday, and it’s likely that the induction will inject renewed confidence into their upcoming tour and Treasure Island performance. 16+. 8 p.m. $47-$497. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch; 800-745-3000.