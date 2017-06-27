Hippo Campus will play two free shows at the MN State Fair's Leinie Lodge Bandshell

The rest of the lineup features some pretty decent oldies acts, ranging across genres from George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic to Tanya Tucker to Foghat, each playing two nights as well.

Unlike the Grandstand concerts, these shows are free. OK, not totally free. You have to pay to get into the fair, of course. But you're going to do that anyway. Besides, who among us is truly free? Like Janis used to sing, freedom's just another word for drunkenly shouting along to "Slow Ride" at the Fairgrounds on a Saturday night.

We told you all about Hippo Campus -- or "The HC," as fans almost certainly do not call them -- and their most recent album, landmark, in our March feature on the band. That's when they played two sold-out First Avenue Mainroom shows and reportedly "crushed it" on Conan. They're at Summerfest in Milwaukee this weekend, headlining a Bayfront Park show in Duluth on July 8, and heading down to Lollapalooza after that.

Here's the full Leinie Lodge Bandshell lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25 -- The Pointer Sisters

Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27 -- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29 -- Chris Janson

Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31 -- Tanya Tucker

Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2 -- Foghat

Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4 -- Hippo Campus

All shows start at 8:30 p.m.

