Hippo Campus drop debut album deets, music video, tour dates

Hippo Campus are hungry, hungry to fire up their debut album cycle.
On Monday, the Twin Cities pop-rock phenoms announced their first-ever LP -- Landmark, due out February 24 via Grand Jury Records -- plus a shiny new music video for lead single "Boyish" and tour dates aplenty, including back-to-back nights at First Avenue in March.
Now you're probably asking yourself: "City Pages, have you ever interviewed this buzzy young band's on-the-rise cat?" The answer, shamefully, is yes.
Below, you can check out the "Boyish" video, the Landmark album art, and dates for the Hippos' U.S./Canandian tour, which will be preceded by a handful of U.K. dates.
- 2/15: Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary
- 2/16: Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
- 2/17: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
- 2/18: Denver, CO @ Bluebird
- 2/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
- 2/21: Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
- 2/23: Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
- 2/24: Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- 2/25: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
- 2/28: San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
- 3/2: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
- 3/3: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
- 3/4: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
- 3/11: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- 3/12: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- 3/22: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
- 3/23: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 3/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Visulite Theater
- 3/25: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
- 3/28: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
- 3/29: Washington, DC @ Black Cat
- 3/31: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
- 4/1: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
- 4/3: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
- 4/4: Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
- 4/6: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- 4/7: Chicago, IL @ Metro
- 4/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
