Hippo Campus drop debut album deets, music video, tour dates

Monday, October 31, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
Hippo Campus are hungry, hungry to fire up their debut album cycle.

On Monday, the Twin Cities pop-rock phenoms announced their first-ever LP -- Landmark, due out February 24 via Grand Jury Records -- plus a shiny new music video for lead single "Boyish" and tour dates aplenty, including back-to-back nights at First Avenue in March. 

Now you're probably asking yourself: "City Pages, have you ever interviewed this buzzy young band's on-the-rise cat?" The answer, shamefully, is yes

Below, you can check out the "Boyish" video, the Landmark album art, and dates for the Hippos' U.S./Canandian tour, which will be preceded by a handful of U.K. dates

  • 2/15: Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary
  • 2/16: Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
  • 2/17: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
  • 2/18: Denver, CO @ Bluebird
  • 2/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
  • 2/21: Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
  • 2/23: Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
  • 2/24: Seattle, WA @ Neumos
  • 2/25: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
  • 2/28: San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
  • 3/2: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
  • 3/3: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
  • 3/4: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
  • 3/11: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
  • 3/12: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
  • 3/22: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
  • 3/23: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
  • 3/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Visulite Theater
  • 3/25: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
  • 3/28: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
  • 3/29: Washington, DC @ Black Cat
  • 3/31: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
  • 4/1: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
  • 4/3: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
  • 4/4: Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
  • 4/6: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
  • 4/7: Chicago, IL @ Metro
  • 4/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

