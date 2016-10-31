Hippo Campus drop debut album deets, music video, tour dates

On Monday, the Twin Cities pop-rock phenoms announced their first-ever LP -- Landmark, due out February 24 via Grand Jury Records -- plus a shiny new music video for lead single "Boyish" and tour dates aplenty, including back-to-back nights at First Avenue in March.

Now you're probably asking yourself: "City Pages, have you ever interviewed this buzzy young band's on-the-rise cat?" The answer, shamefully, is yes.

Below, you can check out the "Boyish" video, the Landmark album art, and dates for the Hippos' U.S./Canandian tour, which will be preceded by a handful of U.K. dates.