In almost every conceivable way, no. But in terms of having a concert venue booked by the Knitting Factory, yes!

The storied New York City music hall and marketing apparatus is set to take over Myth, the 3,500-capacity suburban club marooned in a sea of parking lots, the Star Tribune reports.

Parent company Knitting Factory Entertainment will handle booking and marketing for Myth. It hopes to update the aesthetics and diversify the concert offerings, president Mark Dinerstein tells the Strib.

“There’s a lot of free parking out there,” the self-aware exec says. “We’re going to offer concerts that people will be happy to go to no matter where the venue is.”

KFE tapped talent buyer Brad Saks, formerly of Minneapolis venues Mill City Nights and Skyway Theatre, to book shows, the Strib reports. He'll be battling with First Avenue -- whose wide concert-booking reach recently extended to St. Paul's soon-to-open Palace Theatre -- to ink acts.

Knitting Factory Entertainment helps run venues throughout the U.S., from L.A. to Idaho to Chicago to New York.

Myth has changed hands multiple times since opening in 1998. The current ownership group scooped it up for $3.6 million in 2015.

