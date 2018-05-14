Their 41-date journey is being billed as the "Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour," a nod to Drake's Christian name (Aubrey Graham) and two interesting facts about Migos (three of 'em; they're friends). Tickets ($46.50-$176.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via the venue box office and Ticketmaster; Amex cardholders get first dibs beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

At this point, everyone should be familiar with Drake (looking at you, "Who?" uncle in the comment section). The three-time Grammy winner has been a pop culture presence since his early acting role in TV teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, and a musical force since his debut album, 2010's Thank Me Later. His irresistible emo-rap powers won over our critic at Xcel back in 2016.

Drake's fifth album, Scorpion, is due out next month. Drizzy currently owns two top-five singles on the Billboard 100 chart, plus he's featured on the No. 9 one (BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive") as well as the No. 18 one (Migos' "Walk It Talk It").

Featuring rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, Migos are one of rap's hottest acts, with their album Culture II shooting to No. 1 when it dropped in January. Their name currently appears three times on the Billboard singles chart -- "Walk It Talk It," "Stir Fry," and as a feature act on "Drip," a track from Offset's fiancé, the world-dominating rapper Cardi B.

Let's enjoy this previously mentioned Drake and Migos collab:

Very cool. Now, let's study the "Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour" itinerary:

July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena