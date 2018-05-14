Hip-hop heavyweights Drake and Migos to team up in St. Paul
Two major Top 40 hip-hop acts -- Canadian rapper Drake and Atlanta trap trio Migos -- are coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on August 1.
Their 41-date journey is being billed as the "Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour," a nod to Drake's Christian name (Aubrey Graham) and two interesting facts about Migos (three of 'em; they're friends). Tickets ($46.50-$176.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via the venue box office and Ticketmaster; Amex cardholders get first dibs beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
At this point, everyone should be familiar with Drake (looking at you, "Who?" uncle in the comment section). The three-time Grammy winner has been a pop culture presence since his early acting role in TV teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, and a musical force since his debut album, 2010's Thank Me Later. His irresistible emo-rap powers won over our critic at Xcel back in 2016.
Drake's fifth album, Scorpion, is due out next month. Drizzy currently owns two top-five singles on the Billboard 100 chart, plus he's featured on the No. 9 one (BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive") as well as the No. 18 one (Migos' "Walk It Talk It").
Featuring rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, Migos are one of rap's hottest acts, with their album Culture II shooting to No. 1 when it dropped in January. Their name currently appears three times on the Billboard singles chart -- "Walk It Talk It," "Stir Fry," and as a feature act on "Drip," a track from Offset's fiancé, the world-dominating rapper Cardi B.
Let's enjoy this previously mentioned Drake and Migos collab:
Very cool. Now, let's study the "Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour" itinerary:
July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena