Highly bloggable indie-folk star Father John Misty coming to Surly's Festival Field

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
Father John Misty last night on "The Late Show." CBS

Everyone's favorite acid-dropping, Taylor Swift-bedding indie-folk quote machine is coming to Surly Brewing Co.'s Festival Field on August 19.

The real-life Josh Tillman is enjoying a highly bloggable press cycle ahead of his third FJM album, Pure Comedy, due out April 7. That should make his Minneapolis stop this summer a hot ticket, one you'll pay $40-$45 for beginning April 13 (89.3 the Current's pre-sale) or April 14 (public sale). Denver indie-pop duo Tennis will open. 

Tillman's Misty persona appears to be hitting full stride with Pure Comedy. The advance singles -- "Pure Comedy," "Total Entertainment Forever," "Ballad of the Dying Man" -- are marinated in world-weary cynicism, but enlivened by something all-too-rare in modern music -- biting humor. Celebrity culture, tech obsession, religion, and general humanity fatigue all enter the lyrical cross-hairs. 

Take this choice passage from "Dying Man," which Misty rocked Tuesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (posted below): 

"So says the dying man once I'm in the box / Just think of all the overrated hacks running amok / And all of the pretentious, ignorant voices that will go unchecked / The homophobes, hipsters, and 1% / The false feminists he'd managed to detect / Oh, who will critique them once he's left?"

The bloggers at City Pages, of course! 

Festival Field, the grassy space outside Surly's mega-brewery, is a relatively new addition to the Twin Cities concert scene. The 4,000-capacity venue made its major debut last year with an Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros show.

Here's the complete list of FJM dates: 

Apr. 12 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s [Sold Out] @
Apr. 14 - Indio, CA - Coachella [Sold Out]
Apr. 21 - Indio, CA - Coachella [Sold Out]
May 05 - Toronto, ON - Royal Alexandra Theatre [Sold Out] %
May 06 - Toronto, ON - Royal Alexandra Theatre [Sold Out] %
May 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre [Sold Out] %
May 11 - Brooklyn, NY - BrooklynSteel !
May 13 - Mayer, Arizona - FORM Arcosanti Festival
May 15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre [Sold Out] %
May 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #
May 26 - Burnaby, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
Jun. 07 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metropolitan***
Jun. 22 - 24 Oslo, NO - Piknik I Parken Festival
Jun. 21 - 25 - Somerset,UK - Glastonbury Festival
Jun. 23 - 25 - Ewijk, NL - Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
Jun. 27 - Lund, SE -Merejet !!
Jun. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus !!
June 30 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
Jul. 21 - 23 - Wooyung, AUS - Splendour in The Grass Festival
Jul. 28 - 30 - Niigata, JP - Fuji Rock Festival
Aug. 04 - 06 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival
Aug. 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Interstellar Rodeo - The Forks
Aug. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *
Aug. 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **
Aug. 26 - Portland, OR - Project Pabst
Aug. 31- Sep. 03 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival
Sep. 01 - Sep. 03 - Stradbally, IE - Electric Picnic
Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Pavilion $
Sep. 14 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre $
Sep. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann $
Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall ^
Sep. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
Sep. 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre ^
Sep. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House ^
Sep. 23 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre ^
Sep. 25 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^
Sep. 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^
Sep. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle ^
Sep. 29 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall ^
Sep. 30 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory ^
Oct. 01 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
Oct. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre ^
Oct. 05 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^
Oct. 06 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^
Oct. 07 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre $
Oct. 11 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre ^
Oct. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl ^
Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^
Oct. 14 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona ^
Nov. 11 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon ^
Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique ^
Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE - Huxley's ^
Nov. 16 - Milan, IT - Fabrique
Nov. 18 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz ^
Nov. 19 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera ^
Nov. 20 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseu dos Recreios ^

@ with Tim Heidecker
% w/ Dams of the West
# w/ Entrance
^ w/ Weyes Blood
! w/ Adam Green
!! w/ Hamilton Leithauser
$ w/ Phosphorescent
*w/ Tennis
**w/ Jenny Lewis
*** w/ Adanowsky

