Highly bloggable indie-folk star Father John Misty coming to Surly's Festival Field

The real-life Josh Tillman is enjoying a highly bloggable press cycle ahead of his third FJM album, Pure Comedy, due out April 7. That should make his Minneapolis stop this summer a hot ticket, one you'll pay $40-$45 for beginning April 13 (89.3 the Current's pre-sale) or April 14 (public sale). Denver indie-pop duo Tennis will open.

Tillman's Misty persona appears to be hitting full stride with Pure Comedy. The advance singles -- "Pure Comedy," "Total Entertainment Forever," "Ballad of the Dying Man" -- are marinated in world-weary cynicism, but enlivened by something all-too-rare in modern music -- biting humor. Celebrity culture, tech obsession, religion, and general humanity fatigue all enter the lyrical cross-hairs.

Take this choice passage from "Dying Man," which Misty rocked Tuesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (posted below):

"So says the dying man once I'm in the box / Just think of all the overrated hacks running amok / And all of the pretentious, ignorant voices that will go unchecked / The homophobes, hipsters, and 1% / The false feminists he'd managed to detect / Oh, who will critique them once he's left?"

The bloggers at City Pages, of course!

Festival Field, the grassy space outside Surly's mega-brewery, is a relatively new addition to the Twin Cities concert scene. The 4,000-capacity venue made its major debut last year with an Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros show.

Here's the complete list of FJM dates:

Apr. 12 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s [Sold Out] @

Apr. 14 - Indio, CA - Coachella [Sold Out]

Apr. 21 - Indio, CA - Coachella [Sold Out]

May 05 - Toronto, ON - Royal Alexandra Theatre [Sold Out] %

May 06 - Toronto, ON - Royal Alexandra Theatre [Sold Out] %

May 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre [Sold Out] %

May 11 - Brooklyn, NY - BrooklynSteel !

May 13 - Mayer, Arizona - FORM Arcosanti Festival

May 15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre [Sold Out] %

May 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

May 26 - Burnaby, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

Jun. 07 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metropolitan***

Jun. 22 - 24 Oslo, NO - Piknik I Parken Festival

Jun. 21 - 25 - Somerset,UK - Glastonbury Festival

Jun. 23 - 25 - Ewijk, NL - Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

Jun. 27 - Lund, SE -Merejet !!

Jun. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus !!

June 30 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

Jul. 21 - 23 - Wooyung, AUS - Splendour in The Grass Festival

Jul. 28 - 30 - Niigata, JP - Fuji Rock Festival

Aug. 04 - 06 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

Aug. 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Interstellar Rodeo - The Forks

Aug. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Aug. 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

Aug. 26 - Portland, OR - Project Pabst

Aug. 31- Sep. 03 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

Sep. 01 - Sep. 03 - Stradbally, IE - Electric Picnic

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Pavilion $

Sep. 14 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre $

Sep. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann $

Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall ^

Sep. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Sep. 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre ^

Sep. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House ^

Sep. 23 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre ^

Sep. 25 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

Sep. 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

Sep. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle ^

Sep. 29 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall ^

Sep. 30 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory ^

Oct. 01 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

Oct. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre ^

Oct. 05 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

Oct. 06 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

Oct. 07 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre $

Oct. 11 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre ^

Oct. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl ^

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

Oct. 14 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona ^

Nov. 11 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon ^

Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique ^

Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE - Huxley's ^

Nov. 16 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

Nov. 18 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz ^

Nov. 19 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera ^

Nov. 20 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseu dos Recreios ^



@ with Tim Heidecker

% w/ Dams of the West

# w/ Entrance

^ w/ Weyes Blood

! w/ Adam Green

!! w/ Hamilton Leithauser

$ w/ Phosphorescent

*w/ Tennis

**w/ Jenny Lewis

*** w/ Adanowsky