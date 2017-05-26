City Pages

Here's your Memory Lanes Block Party lineup!

Friday, May 26, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
Note: This post was originally published March 22. We've re-published it as a scheduling service to music fans.

At press time, it's 38 degrees. That's what makes Wednesday's roll out -- like a bowling ball, you see -- of the 2017 Memory Lanes Block Party such a warm, comforting thought: It's block party season, baby. 

The Minneapolis bowling alley's annual live music bash is set to hit from May 27-28.

Wanna see the lineup? We've got the lineup. As always, it's a nice and diverse sample platter of local acts. Headliners include non-local Chicago soul-rocker JC Brooks (Saturday) and Twin Cities punk-rock greats Dillinger Four (Sunday). Entry cost is $5; RSVP on Facebook here.

Also happening on Memorial Day weekend: The massive Soundset Festival (lineup/ticket deets here). 

Outdoor Stage (May 27, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. JC Brooks
8 p.m. Sarah White 
7 p.m. Crunchy Kids
6:10 p.m.  P • PL
​5:20 p.m.  The Shackletons
4:30 p.m.​ Lady Lark
​3:30 p.m.  You Oughta Know

Indoor Stage (May 27, 9:45 p.m.-bar close)
Shannon Blowtorch
Sophia Eris
DJ Keezy
Hosted by Mica May

Outdoor Stage (May 28, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. Dillinger Four
8:20 p.m.  Birthday Suits
7:40 p.m.  Monica LaPlante
7 p.m. Tony Peachka
6:20 p.m.  Liquor Beats Winter
5:25 p.m.  Crankshaft
​4:30 p.m.  Malamanya
3:30 p.m.  Black Market Brass

Indoor Stage (May 28, 9:30 p.m.-bar close)
11:45 p.m.  Nato Coles Live Band Karaoke
11 p.m. The Toxenes
10:15 p.m.  Private Interests
9:30 p.m.Lady Heat DJs

