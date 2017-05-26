At press time, it's 38 degrees. That's what makes Wednesday's roll out -- like a bowling ball, you see -- of the 2017 Memory Lanes Block Party such a warm, comforting thought: It's block party season, baby.

The Minneapolis bowling alley's annual live music bash is set to hit from May 27-28.

Wanna see the lineup? We've got the lineup. As always, it's a nice and diverse sample platter of local acts. Headliners include non-local Chicago soul-rocker JC Brooks (Saturday) and Twin Cities punk-rock greats Dillinger Four (Sunday). Entry cost is $5; RSVP on Facebook here.

Also happening on Memorial Day weekend: The massive Soundset Festival (lineup/ticket deets here).

Outdoor Stage (May 27, 3:30-10 p.m.)

9:15 p.m. JC Brooks

8 p.m. Sarah White

7 p.m. Crunchy Kids

6:10 p.m. P • PL

​5:20 p.m. The Shackletons

4:30 p.m.​ Lady Lark

​3:30 p.m. You Oughta Know

Indoor Stage (May 27, 9:45 p.m.-bar close)

Shannon Blowtorch

Sophia Eris

DJ Keezy

Hosted by Mica May

Outdoor Stage (May 28, 3:30-10 p.m.)

9:15 p.m. Dillinger Four

8:20 p.m. Birthday Suits

7:40 p.m. Monica LaPlante

7 p.m. Tony Peachka

6:20 p.m. Liquor Beats Winter

5:25 p.m. Crankshaft

​4:30 p.m. Malamanya

3:30 p.m. Black Market Brass