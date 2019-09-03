Here’s what the Prince exhibit coming to the 2020 Minnesota State Fair might look like

That’s what Monique Linder of OMG Digital Media Solutions told the Star Tribune’s Jon Bream last weekend. I’ll pause for a few moments while you imagine what Prince’s typical day at the fair might have looked like.

Linder is the organizer behind “Paisley Park in Your Heart 2020,” a Prince-themed exhibit that’ll land at the fair’s newly reconfigured North End next year with the support of the late superstar’s estate, according to the Strib.

Bream described the proposed exhibit as offering "Prince artifacts, merchandise, and nightly performances on a stage shaped like his glyph.” Here’s an official rendering of how that all might look:

DJR Architects

Just as purple as we’d all expect.

In other Prince news, Graceland Holdings, the org that manages Elvis’ Memphis lair, will no longer be running Paisley Park. Graceland’s contract runs out on October 1, and Prince’s estate will pick up the oversight duties itself.

And finally, RIP to Prince’s half-brother, Alfred Jackson, who died in Kansas City last week. The eldest of the rock star’s heirs, Jackson was the son of Prince’s mother, Mattie Baker, before she married his father, John L. Nelson.