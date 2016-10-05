Here's what it looks like inside Paisley Park, the 'untouched' Prince museum

Enter Al Roker, the un-derailable TV personality who, along with his Today crew, got an "exclusive sneak-peek" inside Prince's hallowed Chanhassen, Minnesota, compound.

The forecast? "One-hundred percent Purple Rain, baby!" Roker says as he walks through the building's recording studio, performance space, museum, basketball court, and more. "Everything has been left just as Prince left it," the jolly weatherman informs us.

Check out the entire 4:31-minute segment, which includes interviews with the late superstar's family, below.

The future of $38.50 and $100 public tours at Paisley Park remains murky. Yesterday's impasse with Chanhassen City Council eventually concluded with Graceland Holdings, which runs Paisley, getting some scheduled dates green-lit, but not all of them.

"This is not OK! Our flights and hotel are not refundable," City Pages reader Helen Tolouey wrote of yesterday's news. "Wasn't easy to take time off from work. I'm coming from NYC and my three friends are coming from L.A. #PaisleyPark get it together. People have purchased tickets and coming from all over the world."

Stay tuned for updates.

This much is almost certain: The all-star Prince tribute concert will arrive Oct. 13 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, though tickets are long gone.