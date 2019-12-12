Here's what City Pages writers were listening to in 2019
As we always this time of year, we asked some City Pages staffers, contributors, and pals to offer up some top 5 lists of their choosing.
Below you’ll see lists of albums and songs, both local and non-, from this year and from the whole decade, as well as a few novelty lists. And you might just find something good that you haven’t heard yet, which is the whole point of this exercise.
Jerard Fagerberg
Contributor
2019 Albums (Local)
1. Niiice., Never Better
2. Lunch Duchess, Crying for Fun
3. Dua Saleh, Nūr
4. Unturned, Sunk
5. Graveyard Club, Goodnight Paradise
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. PUP, Morbid Stuff
2. Sir Babygirl, Crush on Me
3. Charly Bliss, Young Enough
4. Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
5. Cheekface, Therapy Island
2019 Tracks
1. Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
2. Cheekface, "Dry Heat/Nice Town"
3. Slipknot, "Solway Firth"
4. Sir Babygirl, "Haunted House"
5. Charly Bliss, "Young Enough"
James Figy
Contributor
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains
2. Better Oblivion Community Center, Better Oblivion Community Center
3. Big Thief, U.F.O.F.
4. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
5. Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend
2019 Covers
1. Lucy Dacus, "Dancing in the Dark" (Bruce Springsteen)
2. Phoebe Bridgers, "Georgia Lee" (Tom Waits)
3. Benjamin Gibbard, "Keep Yourself Warm" (Frightened Rabbit)
4. Snail Mail, "The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl in the World" (Courtney Love)
5. Tie: First Aid Kit, "Random Rules" & Stef Chura, "How to Rent a Room" (both Silver Jews)
Austin Gerth
Contributor
2010s Albums (Non-Local)
1. Frank Ocean, Channel Orange
2. Oneohtrix Point Never, Replica
3. Jai Paul, Jai Paul (leak)
4. Beach House, Bloom
5. Twin Shadow, Forget
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Nilüfer Yanya, Miss Universe
2. Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising
3. Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile
4. Stella Donelly, Beware of the Dogs
5. Tomb Mold, Planetary Clairvoyance
Solomon Gustavo
Contributor
2019 Best Tracks from the Best Albums
1. Solange feat. Playboi Carti, “Almeda” (When I Get Home)
2. Steve Lacy, “N Side” (Apollo XII)
3. Tyler, the Creator, “EARFQUAKE” (IGOR)
4. Jai Paul, “Genevieve” (Leak 04-13 [Bait Ones]}
5. Beyoncé, the horns in “Everybody Mad/Diva” (Homecoming: The Live Album)
Keith Harris
Music editor
2019 Albums (Local)
1. Dua Saleh, Nūr
2. Lady Midnight, Death Before Mourning
3. Velvet Negroni, Neon Brown
4. Nur-D, Songs About Stuff
5. Niiice., Never Better
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Sir Babygirl, Crush on Me
2. Julia Jacklin, Crushing
3. Adia Victoria, Silences
4. DaBaby, Baby on Baby
5. 100 Gecs, 1000 Gecs
2019 Singles
1. Ciara, “Thinkin Bout You”
2. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
3. Doja Cat feat. Rico Nasty, “Tia Tamara”
4. Big Thief, “Not”
5. PUP, “Free at Last”
2010s Albums (Local)
1. Dessa, A Badly Broken Code
2. Dylan Hicks, Ad Out
3. Dua Saleh, Nūr
4. Haley Bonar, Last War
5. P.O.S, We Don't Even Live Here
2010s Albums (Non-Local)
1. Pistol Annies, Interstate Gospel
2. Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City
3. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
4. Jlin, Black Origami
5. tUnE-yArDs: w h o k i l l
2010s Singles
1. Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”
2. Miguel, “Adorn”
3. Azalea Banks, “212”
4. Taio Cruz, “Dynamite”
5. The Jeffrey Lewis & Peter Stampfel Band, “Do You Know Who I Am? I'm %$&in' Snooki!!”
Andrew Mannix
Friend of City Pages
2010s Albums
1. Cibo Matto, Hotel Valentine
The most underrated album of the decade came from the reunion of these Japanese expatriate trip-hop weirdos. If you don’t know Cibo Matto’s early work, which includes hits like “Sugar Water” (and a video directed by Michel Gondry) and an appearance on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you might know singer Miho Hatori as the original Noodle of the Gorillaz. Hotel Valentine is a concept album about throwing oysters at ghosts, the secret lives of hotel maids, and motherfucking nature. And it’s very fun.
2. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
Kendrick gave us a lot of great music this decade, but nothing tops this epic storyform of life and death in Compton. Remember when it lost the Grammy for Album of the Year to Macklemore? What a world.
3. Big Thief, Masterpiece
From bangers (“Masterpiece”) to understated lovesick rock (“Paul”), the debut album from the (sorta kinda) local(ish) band introduced us to the versatility and heart of a new voice, and the singular talent of frontwoman Adrianne Lenker.
4. Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains
What a lovely surprise it was to get the gift of new music from David Berman. And what a tragedy it was when it all turned out to be a suicide note. Berman broke out hearts twice this year, but it helps to have this final work to help us along.
5. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
Speaking of surprise returns: Tribe’s spectacular reunion record, after an 18-year hiatus, showed us how much we’ve been missing them.
Honorable mentions: Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs; all the other Big Thief albums, Skelethon by Aesop Rock, This is Happening by LCD Soundsystem.
2019 Albums
1. Big Thief, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands
The only thing better than waking up to a new Big Thief album was getting to do it twice. Instead of choosing one, I’m lazily giving my top spot to both. It’s not like Keith is paying me for this anyway. Hey Keith, why don’t you write up some true crime shit for me and send it on over this afternoon?
2. Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains
It’s tough that the year we got David Berman back is also the year we lost him for good. Purple Mountains is what he gave us to remember him by. The album sets heartbreaking lyrics (“The light of my life is going out tonight/As the sun sinks in the west/The light of my life is going out tonight/With someone she just met”) to slap-happy music that feels like Berman’s final bit of dark humor. It would be funnier if he were here to laugh with us.
3. Townes Van Zandt, Sky Blue
These long-lost recordings from the late, great outlaw country singer are a gift. From previously unreleased originals (“All I Need”) to new demos of the hits (“Pancho & Lefty” and “Rex’s Blues”) and chilling covers of folk murder stories (“The Hills of Roane County”), Van Zandt’s raw talent is on fully display here. There will never be another one quite like him.
4. Julia Jacklin, Crushing
A somber and simple exploration of body and mind, the Australian singer-songwriter has done something truly beautiful with her second album.
5. Night Moves, Can You Really Find Me
Since their 2012 debut, Colored Emotions, Night Moves have been a local band to watch. It’s exciting to see them reach their potential with Can You Really Find Me, a psychedelic rock album with vibes of the ‘70s.
Honorable mention: Easy Way by Cactus Blossoms, plus, I don’t know, I probably forgot a bunch of albums I’ll regret not listing later.
Marcus Michalik
Contributor
2019 Albums
1. Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2. Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains
3. FKA Twigs, Magdalena
4. (Sandy) Alex G, House of Sugar
5. Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising
2019 Songs
1. (Sandy) Alex G, “Hope”
2. FKA Twigs, “Cellophane”
3. Ciara, “Thinkin’ Bout You”
4. Big Thief, “Not”
5. Madonna, “God Control”
Erica Rivera
Contributor
2019 Albums (Local)
1. Lazerbeak, Luther
2. Under Violet, Under Violet
3. J.S. Ondara, Tales of America
4. Frankie Lee, Stillwater
5. Ryan Traster, Choses Obscures
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Lana del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2. The National, I Am Easy to Find
3. Foals, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1
4. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
5. Clairo, Immunity
2019 Songs
1. Lana del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
2. Foals, “In Degrees”
3. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
4. Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li, “Late Night Feelings”
5. Tycho, “Pink & Blue”
Danny Sigelman
Contributor
2019 Albums (Local)
1. The Nunnery, We Are the Stars
2. 4th Curtis, Invisible Ax
3. BrassZilla, All Day Music All Night
4. Prince, Originals
5. Mary Bue, The World is Your Lover
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Khruangbin, Hasta El Cielo
2. Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed and Read
3. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
4. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors
5. Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Erik Thompson
Clubs Editor
2019 Albums (Local)
1.Graveyard Club, Goodnight Paradise
2. Last Import, Last Import
3. Dua Saleh, Nūr
4. The Cactus Blossoms, Easy Way
5. Maple & Beech, Maple & Beech
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1.Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
2. Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
3. Fontaines D.C., Dogrel
4. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors
5. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen
2010s Albums (Local)
1.Low, Ones and Sixes
2. P.O.S, We Don't Even Live Here
3. Leisure Birds, Tetrahedron
4. Haley Bonar, Last War
5. Two Harbors, The Natural Order of Things
2010s Albums (National)
1.David Bowie, Blackstar
2. Lorde, Melodrama
3. Beyonce, Lemonade
4. PJ Harvey, Let England Shake
5. Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp A Butterfly
Youa Vang
Contributor
2019 Albums (Local)
1. JS Ondara, Tales of America
2. Jill Zimmerman, Universes
3. Humbird, Pharmakon
4. Maple & Beech, Maple & Beech
5. Jacob Pavek, Nome
2019 Albums (Non-Local)
1. Maggie Rogers, Heard It in a Past Life
2. Taylor Swift, Lover
3. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
4. The Avett Brothers, Closer Than Together
5. Hozier, Wasteland, Baby!
2019 Songs (Local)
1. Chris Koza, "Where We Go"
2. Coyote Kid, "Femme Fatale"
3. Waltzing on Waves, "Being Near You, A Love Song for Introverts"
4. Bad Bad Hats, "Wide Right"
5. Gabe Barnett, "Robbinsdale"