Here's what City Pages writers were listening to in 2018

Gigi Berry, local luminary

Albums

1. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

2. Ariana Grande – Sweetener

3. The Carters – Everything is Love

4. Drake – Scorpion

5. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Tracks

1. The Carters – “Apeshit”

2. Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

3. Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

4. Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

5. Drake – “Nonstop”



Jay Boller, Web Editor

Albums

1. Boygenius – Boygenius



Of the three Boygenius players, I'm only a solo fan Phoebe Bridgers. Together, though, they brewed up a gorgeous, heart-wrenching, undeniable formula.

2. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy



FUN AS HELL. Why couldn't you heed the very specific warnings on "Be Careful," Offset?

3. Camp Cope – How to Socialise & Make Friends



Is the Aussie indie-rock band all killer, a la heyday Sum 41? No, there's some filler, but when ferocious singer/guitarist Georgia McDonald is on, she's a cyclone that twists between rage and ache.

4. Speedy Ortiz – Twerp Verse



I've listened to synth-pop closer "You Hate the Title" roughly 2,000 times. Self-dubbed "frontdemon" Sadie Dupuis is a wicked clever lyricist, plus she dated Gritty , which is very cool.

5. Neko Case – Hell-On



Ain't a better combo-punch than "Last Lion of Albion" and "Halls of Sarah," beautiful, deeply poetic songs that hit on heavy issues (environmentalism, anti-colonialism, feminism) but don't sacrifice hooks.



Emily Cassel, Food Editor

Albums

1. Mitski – Be the Cowboy



Yeah, yeah, Pitchfork picked it as their #1 record too. Doesn't make it any less of a #1 record!

2. Gouge Away – Burnt Sugar



FAILURE IS AN OCEAN INSTEAD OF A FLOOR / THE BED IS A RAFT FLOATING AWAY FROM THE DOOR

3. Drug Church – Cheer



And "Avoidarama" gets a special nod for "Most Succinct Lyrical Distillation of Emily Cassel's Social Anxiety and Avoidant Tendencies."

4. Single Mothers – Through a Wall



Proof your ~getting sober~ record doesn't have to be a toothless, mushy mess of saccharine trash.

5. Culture Abuse – Bay Dream



Not since "Rockaway Beach" have the Ramones and Beach Boys been brought together so brilliantly.



Peter Diamond, contributor

Albums

1. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

2. Teyana Taylor – K.T.S.E.

3. Snail Mail – Lush

4. Robyn – Honey

5. Mariah Carey – Caution

Songs (not from albums listed above)

1. The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

2. boygenius – “Me & My Dog”

3. Pusha T – “If You Know You Know”

4. Ariana Grande – “Thank U, Next”

5. Lana Del Rey – “Venice Bitch”



Jerard Fagerberg, columnist (Local Frames)

Non-local albums

1. Migos – Culture II

2. Brockhampton – Iridescence

3. Lil' Wayne – Tha Carter V

4. Mitski – Be the Cowboy

5. Tinashe – Joyride

Local albums

1. Dennis – Alien Fantasy

2. Four Fists – 6666

3. Sister Species – Heavy Things Do Move

4. Finding Novyon – Sink or Swim

5. Elle PF – She Wrote It



Austin Gerth, contributor

Non-local albums

1. Rosalía – El Mal Querer

2. Beach House – 7

3. Kali Uchis – Isolation

4. Blush – Blush

5. The Armed – Only Love

Local albums

1. Now, Now – Saved

2. Gully Boys – Not So Brave

3. Oftener – Or More Often

4. Panopticon – The Scars of Man on the Once Nameless Wilderness, I & II

5. Niice – Try to Stay Positive



Tracks ( not from albums listed above)

1. U.S. Girls – "Rosebud"

2. Mitski – "Nobody"

3. Payroll Giovanni & Cardo feat. E-40 – "Mail Long"

4. Ariana Grande – "The Light is Coming"

5. Rolo Tomassi – "Aftermath"



Solomon Gustavo, contributor

Non-local albums

1. Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts; Kanye West – Y e; Nas – Nasir; Pusha T – Daytona



Kanye West's truly fucking bonkers plan of dropping a record every week is the most radically ambitious musical outing of 2018. It proved more than a gimmick, yielded amazing work. Kids See Ghosts is the most creatively genre-bending and beautiful record of the year. It’s also a fantasy collaboration (Ye and Kid Cudi) as are the Nas and Pusha records. Nasir is a dream come true, and the songs are even better than expected, at once rooted in golden-age rap tradition and as experimental and daring as anything you could find this year.

2. Playboi Carti – Die Lit

A glimpse into the future of both commercial and underground hip-hop from the genre’s most mysterious and stridently weird young rapper

3. Travis Scott – Astroworld

La Flame's latest is irresistibly good, and it’s great to see it was a commercial success, but he has much more in store. This is his My Dark Twisted Fantasy.

4. Rejje Snow – Dear Annie

Hip-hop can be so, so much weirder, not just medicated wailing. Rejje's record is contemplative but also considers the deeply weird and goofy.

5. Blood Orange – Negro Swan

A soulful reckoning with blackness and Americanness that is sweet and smart and a goddamn groove. No one else alive can make that same gumbo save for maybe Solange—maaayyybe Frank Ocean. Dev Hynes is the absolute truth, as automatic a good record as Kareem's sky hook.

Local albums

1. Dizzy Fae – Free Form

R&B smoothness and futuristic icy coolness.

2. Bathtub Cig – Old Light

These fucks gave me the hardest homegrown music cry of '18 (oh, Frankie).

3. FreeWifi – Connected

Turn off holier-than-thou 'Sota stuff and catch these turnupsters before they move like all locals who are good at the turn up.

4. Destiny Roberts – Moon Melanin

Solid bars from one of the state's best transitional rappers doling enunciated message-rap and sweet sung-spit melody.

5. Muja Messiah and Og Grip – MuOg

Muja Messiah is the state’s Jay-Z, the MinneHOVA, and he keeps it going here – plus, nice to get acquainted with Grip.



Keith Harris, Music Editor

Non-local albums

1. Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

2. Noname – Room 25

3. Tracey Thorn – Record

4. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

5. Stew & the Negro Problem – Notes of a Native Song

Local albums

1. Dessa – Chime

2. Prince – Piano & a Microphone 1983

3. Gully Boys – Not So Brave

4. Catbath – Glitterbox

5. Dizzy Fae – Free Form

Singles

1. Camila Cabello – “Never Be the Same”

2. Ashley Monroe – “Hands on You”

3. Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

4. Mitski – “Nobody”

5. Ravyn Lenae – “Sticky”



Michael Madden, contributor

Non-local albums

1. Pusha T – Daytona

2. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

3. Payroll Giovanni & Cardo – Big Bossin' Vol. 2

4. A.A.L – 2012-2017

5. Denzel Curry – TA1300

Local albums

1. Astralblak – Seeds

2. Four Fists – 6666

3. Destiny Roberts – Moon Melanin Mami

4. Maria Isa – Sasa

5. Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local

Tracks

1. Sada Baby & Drego – "Bloxk Party"

2. Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel"

3. SOB X RBE & Shoreline Mafia – "Da Move"

4. Travis Scott Ft. Drake – "Sicko Mode"

5. Buddy – "Trouble on Central"



Andy Mannix, friend of City Pages

Albums

1. David Byrne – American Utopia

Byrne remains the best of all the humans.

2. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

The best album to date from an Odd Future standout.

3. Boygenius – Boygenius

A surprising and beautiful collaboration.

4. Pusha T – Daytona

A brilliant album, masterfully produced from front to back.

5. St. Vincent – MassEducation

Does this count?



Marcus Michalik, contributor

Albums

1. Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

2. Mitski – Be The Cowboy

3. serpentwithfeet – soil

4. Boygenius – Boygenius

5. Mariah Carey – Caution

Tracks

1. Azealia Banks – “Anna Wintour”

2. Janelle Monae – “Crazy, Classic, Life”

3. Mitski – “A Pearl”

4. Lana Del Rey – “Venice Bitch”

5. Amen Dunes – “Blue Rose”



Erica Rivera, contributor

Non-local albums

1. Phosphorescent – C’est la Vie

2. Haley Heynderickx – I Need to Start a Garden

3. Kanye West – Ye

4. Lucy Dacus – Historian

5. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

Local albums

1. Haley – Pleasureland

2. Longshot and Lazerbeak – Parades

3. Your Smith – Bad Habit

4. Bad Bad Hats – Lightning Round

5. Tiny Deaths – Magic

Tracks

1. Neko Case – “Bad Luck”

2. Shortly – “Finders Keepers”

3. Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”

4. Leon Bridges – “Beyond”

5. Death Cab for Cutie – “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”



Erik Thompson, Clubs Editor

Non-local albums

1. Foxing – Nearer My God

2. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

3. Shame – Songs of Praise

4. Mitski– Be the Cowboy

5. Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Local albums

1. Low – Double Negative

2. Dem Atlas – Bad Actress

3. Now, Now – Saved

4. Gully Boys – Not So Brave

5. Lady Midnight – Midnight Special Vol. 2: Countdown 2 Sunrise

Tracks

1. Foxing – "Slapstick"

2. Phosphorescent – "Around the Horn"

3. Lana Del Rey – "Venice Bitch"

4. Low – "Always Trying To Work It Out"

5. Robyn – "Honey"



Youa Vang, contributor

Non-local albums

1. Snow Patrol – Wildness

2. Panic! at the Disco – Pray for the Wicked

3. Mountain Man – Magic Ship

4. Gregory Alan Isaakov – Evening Machines

5. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Local albums

1. Greycoats – EMPATHY!

2. Rachel Kurtz – Love, Rachel Kurtz

3. Sister Species – Heavy Things Do Move

4. Martin Devaney – Plaid on Plaid

5. Dusty Heart – Dusty Heart

Non-local songs

1. Snow Patrol – "What If This is All The Love You Ever Get?"

2. Gregory Alan Isaakov – "Chemicals"

3. Lucy Dacus – "Pillar of Truth"

4. Death Cab For Cutie – "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"

5. The Hunts – "Along the Way"

Local songs

1. Laura Lou DuSchane – "Constant Distraction"

2. Church Traffic – "Declaration Seed"

3. Kara Loudon – "Leave You Alone"

4. Matthew French – "Sweet Love"

5. Vicky Emerson – "Under My Skin"

