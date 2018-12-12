Here's what City Pages writers were listening to in 2018
As always, City Pages asked a few of its editors, contributors, and miscellaneous guests to share whichever top 5 music lists they wanted. Here’s what they submitted.
Gigi Berry, local luminary
Albums
1. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
2. Ariana Grande – Sweetener
3. The Carters – Everything is Love
4. Drake – Scorpion
5. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Tracks
1. The Carters – “Apeshit”
2. Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
3. Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”
4. Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
5. Drake – “Nonstop”
Jay Boller, Web Editor
Albums
1. Boygenius – Boygenius
Of the three Boygenius players, I'm only a solo fan Phoebe Bridgers. Together, though, they brewed up a gorgeous, heart-wrenching, undeniable formula.
2. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
FUN AS HELL. Why couldn't you heed the very specific warnings on "Be Careful," Offset?
3. Camp Cope – How to Socialise & Make Friends
Is the Aussie indie-rock band all killer, a la heyday Sum 41? No, there's some filler, but when ferocious singer/guitarist Georgia McDonald is on, she's a cyclone that twists between rage and ache.
4. Speedy Ortiz – Twerp Verse
I've listened to synth-pop closer "You Hate the Title" roughly 2,000 times. Self-dubbed "frontdemon" Sadie Dupuis is a wicked clever lyricist, plus she dated Gritty , which is very cool.
5. Neko Case – Hell-On
Ain't a better combo-punch than "Last Lion of Albion" and "Halls of Sarah," beautiful, deeply poetic songs that hit on heavy issues (environmentalism, anti-colonialism, feminism) but don't sacrifice hooks.
Emily Cassel, Food Editor
Albums
1. Mitski – Be the Cowboy
Yeah, yeah, Pitchfork picked it as their #1 record too. Doesn't make it any less of a #1 record!
2. Gouge Away – Burnt Sugar
FAILURE IS AN OCEAN INSTEAD OF A FLOOR / THE BED IS A RAFT FLOATING AWAY FROM THE DOOR
3. Drug Church – Cheer
And "Avoidarama" gets a special nod for "Most Succinct Lyrical Distillation of Emily Cassel's Social Anxiety and Avoidant Tendencies."
4. Single Mothers – Through a Wall
Proof your ~getting sober~ record doesn't have to be a toothless, mushy mess of saccharine trash.
5. Culture Abuse – Bay Dream
Not since "Rockaway Beach" have the Ramones and Beach Boys been brought together so brilliantly.
Peter Diamond, contributor
Albums
1. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
2. Teyana Taylor – K.T.S.E.
3. Snail Mail – Lush
4. Robyn – Honey
5. Mariah Carey – Caution
Songs (not from albums listed above)
1. The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
2. boygenius – “Me & My Dog”
3. Pusha T – “If You Know You Know”
4. Ariana Grande – “Thank U, Next”
5. Lana Del Rey – “Venice Bitch”
Jerard Fagerberg, columnist (Local Frames)
Non-local albums
1. Migos – Culture II
2. Brockhampton – Iridescence
3. Lil' Wayne – Tha Carter V
4. Mitski – Be the Cowboy
5. Tinashe – Joyride
Local albums
1. Dennis – Alien Fantasy
2. Four Fists – 6666
3. Sister Species – Heavy Things Do Move
4. Finding Novyon – Sink or Swim
5. Elle PF – She Wrote It
Austin Gerth, contributor
Non-local albums
1. Rosalía – El Mal Querer
2. Beach House – 7
3. Kali Uchis – Isolation
4. Blush – Blush
5. The Armed – Only Love
Local albums
1. Now, Now – Saved
2. Gully Boys – Not So Brave
3. Oftener – Or More Often
4. Panopticon – The Scars of Man on the Once Nameless Wilderness, I & II
5. Niice – Try to Stay Positive
Tracks ( not from albums listed above)
1. U.S. Girls – "Rosebud"
2. Mitski – "Nobody"
3. Payroll Giovanni & Cardo feat. E-40 – "Mail Long"
4. Ariana Grande – "The Light is Coming"
5. Rolo Tomassi – "Aftermath"
Solomon Gustavo, contributor
Non-local albums
1. Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts; Kanye West – Y e; Nas – Nasir; Pusha T – Daytona
Kanye West's truly fucking bonkers plan of dropping a record every week is the most radically ambitious musical outing of 2018. It proved more than a gimmick, yielded amazing work. Kids See Ghosts is the most creatively genre-bending and beautiful record of the year. It’s also a fantasy collaboration (Ye and Kid Cudi) as are the Nas and Pusha records. Nasir is a dream come true, and the songs are even better than expected, at once rooted in golden-age rap tradition and as experimental and daring as anything you could find this year.
2. Playboi Carti – Die Lit
A glimpse into the future of both commercial and underground hip-hop from the genre’s most mysterious and stridently weird young rapper
3. Travis Scott – Astroworld
La Flame's latest is irresistibly good, and it’s great to see it was a commercial success, but he has much more in store. This is his My Dark Twisted Fantasy.
4. Rejje Snow – Dear Annie
Hip-hop can be so, so much weirder, not just medicated wailing. Rejje's record is contemplative but also considers the deeply weird and goofy.
5. Blood Orange – Negro Swan
A soulful reckoning with blackness and Americanness that is sweet and smart and a goddamn groove. No one else alive can make that same gumbo save for maybe Solange—maaayyybe Frank Ocean. Dev Hynes is the absolute truth, as automatic a good record as Kareem's sky hook.
Local albums
1. Dizzy Fae – Free Form
R&B smoothness and futuristic icy coolness.
2. Bathtub Cig – Old Light
These fucks gave me the hardest homegrown music cry of '18 (oh, Frankie).
3. FreeWifi – Connected
Turn off holier-than-thou 'Sota stuff and catch these turnupsters before they move like all locals who are good at the turn up.
4. Destiny Roberts – Moon Melanin
Solid bars from one of the state's best transitional rappers doling enunciated message-rap and sweet sung-spit melody.
5. Muja Messiah and Og Grip – MuOg
Muja Messiah is the state’s Jay-Z, the MinneHOVA, and he keeps it going here – plus, nice to get acquainted with Grip.
Keith Harris, Music Editor
Non-local albums
1. Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
2. Noname – Room 25
3. Tracey Thorn – Record
4. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
5. Stew & the Negro Problem – Notes of a Native Song
Local albums
1. Dessa – Chime
2. Prince – Piano & a Microphone 1983
3. Gully Boys – Not So Brave
4. Catbath – Glitterbox
5. Dizzy Fae – Free Form
Singles
1. Camila Cabello – “Never Be the Same”
2. Ashley Monroe – “Hands on You”
3. Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
4. Mitski – “Nobody”
5. Ravyn Lenae – “Sticky”
Michael Madden, contributor
Non-local albums
1. Pusha T – Daytona
2. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs
3. Payroll Giovanni & Cardo – Big Bossin' Vol. 2
4. A.A.L – 2012-2017
5. Denzel Curry – TA1300
Local albums
1. Astralblak – Seeds
2. Four Fists – 6666
3. Destiny Roberts – Moon Melanin Mami
4. Maria Isa – Sasa
5. Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local
Tracks
1. Sada Baby & Drego – "Bloxk Party"
2. Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel"
3. SOB X RBE & Shoreline Mafia – "Da Move"
4. Travis Scott Ft. Drake – "Sicko Mode"
5. Buddy – "Trouble on Central"
Andy Mannix, friend of City Pages
Albums
1. David Byrne – American Utopia
Byrne remains the best of all the humans.
2. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs
The best album to date from an Odd Future standout.
3. Boygenius – Boygenius
A surprising and beautiful collaboration.
4. Pusha T – Daytona
A brilliant album, masterfully produced from front to back.
5. St. Vincent – MassEducation
Does this count?
Marcus Michalik, contributor
Albums
1. Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
2. Mitski – Be The Cowboy
3. serpentwithfeet – soil
4. Boygenius – Boygenius
5. Mariah Carey – Caution
Tracks
1. Azealia Banks – “Anna Wintour”
2. Janelle Monae – “Crazy, Classic, Life”
3. Mitski – “A Pearl”
4. Lana Del Rey – “Venice Bitch”
5. Amen Dunes – “Blue Rose”
Erica Rivera, contributor
Non-local albums
1. Phosphorescent – C’est la Vie
2. Haley Heynderickx – I Need to Start a Garden
3. Kanye West – Ye
4. Lucy Dacus – Historian
5. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
Local albums
1. Haley – Pleasureland
2. Longshot and Lazerbeak – Parades
3. Your Smith – Bad Habit
4. Bad Bad Hats – Lightning Round
5. Tiny Deaths – Magic
Tracks
1. Neko Case – “Bad Luck”
2. Shortly – “Finders Keepers”
3. Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”
4. Leon Bridges – “Beyond”
5. Death Cab for Cutie – “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”
Erik Thompson, Clubs Editor
Non-local albums
1. Foxing – Nearer My God
2. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar
3. Shame – Songs of Praise
4. Mitski– Be the Cowboy
5. Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Local albums
1. Low – Double Negative
2. Dem Atlas – Bad Actress
3. Now, Now – Saved
4. Gully Boys – Not So Brave
5. Lady Midnight – Midnight Special Vol. 2: Countdown 2 Sunrise
Tracks
1. Foxing – "Slapstick"
2. Phosphorescent – "Around the Horn"
3. Lana Del Rey – "Venice Bitch"
4. Low – "Always Trying To Work It Out"
5. Robyn – "Honey"
Youa Vang, contributor
Non-local albums
1. Snow Patrol – Wildness
2. Panic! at the Disco – Pray for the Wicked
3. Mountain Man – Magic Ship
4. Gregory Alan Isaakov – Evening Machines
5. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Local albums
1. Greycoats – EMPATHY!
2. Rachel Kurtz – Love, Rachel Kurtz
3. Sister Species – Heavy Things Do Move
4. Martin Devaney – Plaid on Plaid
5. Dusty Heart – Dusty Heart
Non-local songs
1. Snow Patrol – "What If This is All The Love You Ever Get?"
2. Gregory Alan Isaakov – "Chemicals"
3. Lucy Dacus – "Pillar of Truth"
4. Death Cab For Cutie – "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"
5. The Hunts – "Along the Way"
Local songs
1. Laura Lou DuSchane – "Constant Distraction"
2. Church Traffic – "Declaration Seed"
3. Kara Loudon – "Leave You Alone"
4. Matthew French – "Sweet Love"
5. Vicky Emerson – "Under My Skin"
