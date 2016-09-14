Here's our reader-voted dream lineup for the stadium Prince tribute, which might not even happen

We ran a poll Tuesday asking which performers readers would most like to see, and it attracted more than 5,000 votes. It seems a stadium-sized tribute to the most popular Minnesota artist of all time could be a huge draw -- if properly planned.

Another story emerged yesterday to douse those raging purple flames. As the Star Tribune points out, we're one month away and the event lacks a contract with U.S. Bank Stadium, an official lineup (leaked names have emerged), a ticket sale date, and basically every other detail required to put on a massive concert.

“There is not a contract yet. Discussions continue to finalize concert details,” Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen tells the Strib. MSFA oversees operations at U.S. Bank Stadium, and just last month Kelm-Helgen bragged to City Pages that the $1.1 billion People's Stadium would surpass its annual concert quota with the Prince tribute.

Fans from around the country are growing frustrated, which we've seen in our comment sections, though entertainment lawyer L. Londell McMillan, an adviser to Prince's estate, optimistically tweeted "Big Week Ahead! #KeepTheFaith" on Sunday. We reached out to stadium PR reps and McMillan, but have not heard back.

So yeah, this one might be marooned in fantasy limbo forever. Which brings us back to our big poll ...

Top-voted performers (Editor's note: Leaked names -- Morris Day and the Time, the Revolution, New Power Generation, and Sheila E. -- were not included):

Lenny Kravitz (393)

Stevie Wonder (353)

3RDEYEGIRL (337)

Chaka Khan (317)

The Roots (296)

Top write-in votes:

Bruno Mars (14)

D'Angelo (10)

Sheila E., who was named as a performer, but quickly denied the report (7)

Andy Allo (4)

The Family (3)

Top wise-ass write-in votes:

Marcus Bachmann and the Glitta Cherrie Bombz (Editor's note: Six votes!)

Me

I'd rather die

Slayer

Nobody. Get over this drug addict already (Editor's note: This responder is the worst)

Among those receiving more than 150 votes: Jennifer Hudson (151), Aretha Franklin (165), Stevie Nicks (166), Maxwell (172), Erykah Badu (188), Sheena Easton (190), Beyoncé (207), Mavis Staples (214), Janelle Monáe (260), and André Cymone (279).

Drake protégé and noted Prince fan iLoveMakonnen, who's slated to play Zombie Pub Crawl on October 15, was the only single-digit candidate with just one vote. Kanye West, who plays the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10 and has a clear schedule until October 14, proved unpopular with just 43 votes. Same with Sia (73 votes), who plays Target Center the night of the tribute show.

You can view the complete results here.