Here’s Lizzo playing the flute because this Thursday is way too long

Any day that you get to watch Lizzo play the flute is a good day.

Here’s a video of Lizzo playing the flute, from her Facebook page.

Today is a good day. Q.E.D.

Lizzo, of course, is performing tomorrow night at the the O'Shaughnessy as part of St. Kate’s “Women of Substance” series, with Sophia Eris and Dizzy Fae opening. She’s fresh from a reportedly triumphant SXSW performance, and in June she’ll kick off a two-month U.S. tour in San Francisco.

If you squint you can see a “What Would Beyoncé Do?” sign behind her.

Here’s a video from way back in 2010 when she was just a baby Lizzo, fluting along to “Empire State of Mind.”

Is it still Thursday?