One benefit of having TouchTunes machines in 65,000-plus North American venues? Data. Lots of it. So we asked the digital jukebox company to reveal the barroom music tastes of Twin Citians in 2018, and they quickly mined the numbers for us.

Locally, the most-played artists the year aren't very local, save for that lil Prince fella. The names are stylistically diverse, though -- rap (Drake), classic rock (Stones), pop (Bruno Mars), and country (Chris Stapleton).

The most-played track happens to be a cover. Originally made famous David Allan Coe and George Jones in the early '80s, "Tennessee Whiskey" received the Stapleton treatment in 2015; the five-time Grammy winner turned the song into a mega-hit, resulting in a beloved live duet with Justin Timberlake and, earlier this year, quadruple-platinum status.

The original version of Toto's "Africa" came in at No. 2 instead of Weezer's unavoidable update, followed by a whole lotta Drake, two stone-cold classics ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Friends in Low Places"), and some newer hip-hop/R&B, including surprise summer smash "Boo'd Up" from 24-year-old Londoner Ella Mai.

Here are the complete lists of Twin Cities jukebox faves from '18:

1. Drake

2. Prince

3. The Rolling Stones

4. Led Zeppelin

5. Bruno Mars

6. Rihanna

7. Queen

8. Chris Stapleton

9. Cardi B

10. AC/DC

1. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton

2. "Africa" by Toto

3. "Nice For What" by Drake

4. "God's Plan" by Drake

5. "Fat Bottomed Girls" by Queen

6. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston

7. "Friends In Low Places" by Garth Brooks

8. "It's A Vibe (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhene Aiko)" by 2 Chainz

9. "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B

10. "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai

Take us out, Chris!