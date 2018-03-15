Just ask Sleep Signals, a Minneapolis alt-rock band that witnessed flames engulf their van last Saturday around Springfield, Missouri. Thankfully, all four members escaped without injury, though their vehicle wasn't so lucky.

See:

"The fire completely destroyed our van and all of the contents in it, including most of our personal belongings," Sleep Signals says in a statement. "We are currently scrambling to get everything back together to get back onto the tour as soon as possible. As much as we'd like to do this on our own, the losses we've incurred are too great for us to handle without help."

The culprit? A faulty transmission, Sleep Signals report. To recoup some of their losses, the group launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has so far raised $1,370 of its $15,000 goal. Sleep Signals' tourmates, fellow locals Cold Kingdom, saw thieves snatch $33,000 worth of gear back in 2015.

Formed in 2014, hard-touring Sleep Signals aren't letting an exploding tour van slow 'em down. The group hitched a ride outta Missouri with some fans, and are slated to perform gigs in Texas and Arizona over the weekend. Sleep Signals' latest release, the At the End of the World EP, dropped last fall.

Here's the band's full statement about the van incident:

"First and foremost, we want to let everyone know that everyone in Sleep Signals is safe. As many of you know, our tour vehicle caught fire on Saturday and is a total loss. As of right now, we are in the process of trying to figure out how to continue the tour and rejoin our tour mates, Cold Kingdom. The fire completely destroyed our van and all of the contents in it, including most of our personal belongings. We are currently scrambling to get everything back together to get back onto the tour as soon as possible. As much as we'd like to do this on our own, the losses we've incurred are too great for us to handle without help. We are asking all fans and friends to please share this release and if you can help the band, please do so by buying merchandise from these places below and attending the upcoming shows. Here are a few links if you'd like to contribute to help us get back on the road."

Take us out with the ironically titled "Drive," Sleep Signals!