Heiruspecs’ Sean McPherson can tell you how to get to ‘Sesame Street’

Heiruspecs bassist (and trivia mafioso) (and 89.3 the Current on-air personality) (and sometime City Pages contributor) (and so on and so forth) Sean McPherson has written the music for a song, “So Much Alike,” that pop star Alessia Cara will perform on the legendary edutainment program next Saturday, Dec. 16 on HBO.

McPherson is apparently pals with Sesame Street music supervisor Bill Sherman, who tapped the bassist to set lyrics by frequent SS contributor Christine Ferraro to music.

McPherson “first submitted a tune that was roundly (and rightfully!) criticized for being way too sing-songy and childish,” he disclosed in an email, but eventually he came up with a composition mature enough for Sesame Street's discerning viewers.

In other Heiruspecs news, the hip-hop band will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual Holiday Classic at the Turf Club on Dec. 29. Gabby Z, a former recipient of the St. Paul Central Heiruspecs Scholarship, will open, and Miss Brit, who took over morning DJ duties this summer at KFAI, will spin between sets. More info, as the saying goes, here.