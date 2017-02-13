Hear Trump's tweets remixed into a whiny early '00s emo song

That indignant poutiness manifests the loudest on Trump's Twitter account, which was recently remixed into the viral YouTube hit "Donald Trump's Tweets As An Early 2000s Emo Song."

In it, we see and hear very real Trump tweets convincingly set to a song that channels early '00s screamo kings like Taking Back Sunday, AFI, the Used, etc. It teleports you back to the mall with your first-gen iPod -- only the country's at stake, not your 8th grade romance.

It's all there: the nasally vowel torture, the metalcore breakdown, the bloodletting screams, the melodrama on steroids.

The "Meryl Streeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep!" bit slays.

Currently sitting at 116,000 views, "Donald Trump's Tweets As An Early 2000s Emo Song" was produced by entertainment company Super Deluxe; here's hoping Trump tweets a review of it.