Hear Dessa's contribution to the mega-hyped 'Hamilton Mixtape'

But the all-star soundtrack to the colossally popular Broadway hit just dropped Friday, so now you can actually hear her interpretation of "Congratulations" -- and hear it you should!

Curated by Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, the 23-track mixtape features Usher, Nas, Alicia Keys, Sia, and many more putting their spins on songs from the musical. It's available now in music stores and via streaming outlets.

Last month, Dessa told City Pages that Miranda "lives up to -- and exceeds -- his reputation as a generous, funny, approachable guy" and shared the moment she was asked to participate in the mixtape:

"When I got the call about the mixtape, I hung up, did a happy dance, then called [Twin Cities musicians] Andy Thompson and Lazerbeak to see if they could help me pull it off. We had six days. And they crushed it."

Miranda is presumably happy with the results. On Tuesday, he tweeted "All hail Dessa and her incredible band!"

"Congratulations," which was scrapped from the final score but remains a popular trunk song, is a fiery number from the character of Angelica Schuyler, sister-in-law to Founder Father and titular star Alexander Hamilton. Urgently swelling strings and Dessa's surefire charisma do the song justice.

Hamilton, fresh off its controversial diss of vice president-elect Mike Pence, earned $3.3 million during an eight-show stretch last week, a new Broadway record.

Here's the complete Hamilton Mixtape tracklist:

1. No John Trumbull (Intro) – The Roots

2. My Shot (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] – The Roots

3. Wrote My Way Out – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc

4. Wait For It – Usher

5. An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] – Watsky

6. Satisfied (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) – Sia

7. Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds) – Regina Spektor

8. Valley Forge (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. It’s Quiet Uptown – Kelly Clarkson

10. That Would Be Enough – Alicia Keys

11. Immigrants (We Get The Job Done) – K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. You’ll Be Back – Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

13. Helpless (feat. Ja Rule) – Ashanti

14. Take A Break (Interlude) – !llmind

15. Say Yes To This – Jill Scott

16. Congratulations – Dessa

17. Burn – Andra Day

18. Stay Alive (Interlude) – J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot

19. Slavery Battle (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. Washington's By Your Side – Wiz Khalifa

21. History Has Its Eyes On You – John Legend

22. Who Tells Your Story (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) – The Roots

23. Dear Theodosia (Reprise) – Chance The Rapper & Francis and The Lights

And here's the cast recording version of "Congratulations":