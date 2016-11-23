Hear 10 local bands competing to play Go 96.3's Snow Show
Go 96.3's annual Snow Show showcase was downsized from Target Center to Myth, but it still presents a big opportunity for one Minnesota act.
That's because the radio station saved an opening slot for the winner of its best-new-band contest, which was recently whittled down to 10 finalists; voting is open now through Friday to determine the final five. The remaining groups will battle it out December 9 at Fine Line, culminating with the audience and a panel of judges choosing a champion.
The top dog gets to travel to Maplewood on December 15 to open Snow Show, featuring "Pompeii" hitmakers Bastille, alt-R&B singer Banks, Mumfords-meets-rap act Judah & the Lion, and stylish indie-pop band COIN.
In the interest of having an informed voting block, here's a primer on the 10 finalists:
Clay Borrell
Hometown: Excelsior
Song: “One More Song”
Sounds like: Acoustic singer-songwriter with Shawn Mendes-ish pop explosiveness.
Grayshot
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Ghost"
Sounds like: Layered, moody alt-rock that splits the difference between the Script and Local Natives.
Ivory Road
Hometown: Blaine
Song: “Sunset Blvd”
Sounds like: A more sugary Ben Folds Five.
John Chuck & the Class
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: “Where Have I Been All This Time”
Sounds like: Upbeat, charismatic hip-hop over genre-defying beats.
Call Me Karizma
Hometown: New Prague
Song: "No Words"
Sounds like: Breezy, sparse, soulful pop-rap that channels Twenty One Pilots; "No Words" has more than 1 million SoundCloud plays.
Postina
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Stay"
Sounds like: A polished, punchy blend of Metric and Paramore.
Saving Vinyl City
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Call It What You Will"
Sounds like: Spirited pop rock with funky undertones.
Step Rockets
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Kisser"
Sounds like: The slick, sky-reaching, tropically accented synth-rock of "Kisser" has racked up more than 5 million Spotify plays.
Time Atlas
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Scarlet Fever"
Sounds like: Emotive pop rock with the radio-ready instincts of the Fray.
Whosah
Hometown: Minneapolis
Song: "Ghost Town"
Sounds like: Quirky, colorful, and new-wavey.
