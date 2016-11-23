Hear 10 local bands competing to play Go 96.3's Snow Show

That's because the radio station saved an opening slot for the winner of its best-new-band contest, which was recently whittled down to 10 finalists; voting is open now through Friday to determine the final five. The remaining groups will battle it out December 9 at Fine Line, culminating with the audience and a panel of judges choosing a champion.

The top dog gets to travel to Maplewood on December 15 to open Snow Show, featuring "Pompeii" hitmakers Bastille, alt-R&B singer Banks, Mumfords-meets-rap act Judah & the Lion, and stylish indie-pop band COIN.

In the interest of having an informed voting block, here's a primer on the 10 finalists:

Clay Borrell

Hometown: Excelsior

Song: “One More Song”

Sounds like: Acoustic singer-songwriter with Shawn Mendes-ish pop explosiveness.

Grayshot

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: "Ghost"

Sounds like: Layered, moody alt-rock that splits the difference between the Script and Local Natives.

Ivory Road

Hometown: Blaine

Song: “Sunset Blvd”

Sounds like: A more sugary Ben Folds Five.

John Chuck & the Class

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: “Where Have I Been All This Time”

Sounds like: Upbeat, charismatic hip-hop over genre-defying beats.

Call Me Karizma

Hometown: New Prague

Song: "No Words"

Sounds like: Breezy, sparse, soulful pop-rap that channels Twenty One Pilots; "No Words" has more than 1 million SoundCloud plays.

Postina

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: "Stay"

Sounds like: A polished, punchy blend of Metric and Paramore.

Saving Vinyl City

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: "Call It What You Will"

Sounds like: Spirited pop rock with funky undertones.

Step Rockets

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: "Kisser"

Sounds like: The slick, sky-reaching, tropically accented synth-rock of "Kisser" has racked up more than 5 million Spotify plays.

Time Atlas

Hometown: Minneapolis

Song: "Scarlet Fever"

Sounds like: Emotive pop rock with the radio-ready instincts of the Fray.