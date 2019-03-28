HazelFest reveals 2019 lineup: Messersmith, 'The Voice' all-stars, comedy, speakers

No other Minnesota music festival understands those facts quite like HazelFest, the annual sober music fest held at the Hazelden Betty Ford campus in Center City, Minnesota.

Organizers just revealed details for the seventh edition, set for August 3: Twin Cities indie-pop star Jeremy Messersmith will headline, and locally rooted artists who've appeared on NBC's The Voice -- Chris Kroeze, Jesse Larson, Kat Perkins, and Nicholas David -- will also rock the recovery-themed outdoor party.

"I try to make my records sound as absolutely boring as possible," Messersmith told us last year while really selling his latest, Late Stage Capitalism. "I feel like that really worked with this one."

Other main stage acts include: Corey Medina & Brothers Band, Annie Mack Trio, Lydia Liza, Dusty Heart, and a Q&A with this charming KQRS DJ.

Local nonprofit Dissonance will host a 500-seat storytelling/music panel featuring comedians Miss Shannon, Will Spottedbear, and John Deboer, plus local piano-rock fave/recently published author Mark Mallman, Hilarious World of Depression podcaster John Moe, U.K. transplant Katy Vernon, Laura Hugo, Tim Patrick and His Blue Eyes Band, and Taryn.

Will there be yoga, kids’ dance parties, magic shows, a petting zoo, art and recovery exhibits, food trucks, and more? The press release promises as much, and we have no reason to doubt it. Former 89.3 the Current DJ and current Hazelden staffer Dave Campbell will host alongside KARE 11's Jana Shortal.

Tickets -- $20 advance, $30 at the gate -- are on sale now; kids 12 and under get in free.