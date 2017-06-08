The One Direction alum, who has been conducting an expert mass-media charm offensive in support of his self-titled solo debut this spring, will come to the Xcel on July 1, 2018 with special guest Kacey Musgraves.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50. They go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at the Xcel box office or through Ticketmaster.

Harry, if I may call him that (“Styles” feels way too stodgy, no?), is the only former 1D member on the verge of accomplishing the tricky career move known as the “reverse-crossover.” Like the effervescent Carly Rae Jepsen and the brooding Lorde, he's becoming a pop star that the indie-rock crowd has deemed cool enough to adore.

For that reason, the choice of opener is perfect: Musgraves has established herself as the new country star for people who don't like new country music, and for good reason. She's an ace songwriter, she puts on a hell of a show, and even her Christmas album was pretty fun.

Of course, 2018 is a long way off, and anything could happen by then. Maybe Harry won't be the most famous one anymore. Maybe the truth about Louis's fake baby will finally have been publicly revealed. Maybe Zayn will have stopped trying to prove how much sexy sex he's been sexing. Maybe Liam will have joined Migos. Maybe Niall will be the famous one.

Or maybe President Pence will have outlawed pop music entirely. Like I said, 2018 is a long way off.