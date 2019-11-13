Harry Styles, Camila Cabello coming to the Xcel (not together, though)

Former One Direction member Harry Styles will be here on July 19. Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will be here on September 8.

The last time Harry swept through the Cities was in July 2018, when he played the Target Center and our reviewer proclaimed that he’d become a full-fledged rock star. When Camila played the State Theatre in April 2018, we said that "cramming teen fans into a smallish area only amplified their enthusiastic din." She'll also be in town next month for Jingle Ball.

Styles tickets go on sale Friday, November 21, at 11 a.m. Cabello tickets go on sale Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m. Both are available through Ticketmaster or the Xcel box office.

Styles will be touring behind a new album, Fine Line, named for his favorite Twin Cities venue. Cabello had a huge hit this year, "Señorita," a duet with the bad kisser she's dating, Shawn Mendes. She'll also be releasing a new album before she gets here: Romance,. Both albums come out next month, so you'll just have to buy your tickets and hope you like the new songs, I guess.

Oh, and the great Jenny Lewis is opening for Styles. That’s kinda unexpected—and the good kinda unexpected, for once.