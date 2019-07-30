Of the Big 4 burger brands -- Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, Carl's Jr./Hardees -- it's the clear-cut (and square-cut!) champ. Twin Cities singer-songwriter Har Mar Superstar also rules, and he'll be joining forces with Wendy's on Tuesday night for the Ohio-based chain's first-ever Baconcert.

What the hell does that mean? It means you'll have the opportunity to catch the soul/R&B dynamo performing inside the Wendy's off Lake Street in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood. For free! Will there be free Son of Baconator sandwiches, Frostys, and assorted "bacon-themed swag"? Folks, we're apparently in the throes of something called Baconfest, and Wendy's is sparing no expense.

"It's a big, fun, live-streamed show from within a Wendy’s location that you can watch from anywhere on Twitter; we are the first try at what I think will be a series of events with different artists rocking different cities," Har Mar tells us. "Should be a super fun, weird night -- I’m always up for something different!"

We pressed Har Mar on his go-to Wendy's order, which turns out to be a classic: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with fries and a Frosty for dippin'. Respect.

The Baconcert goes down at 8 p.m. at 2931 26th Ave. S.; you gotta RSVP here. It'll be the "hottest, bacon-iest music event of the summer," according to a Wendy's PR rep.

This isn't Har Mar's first fast food collab. Last year in Sioux Falls, he received the inaugural Olé the Day Superstar Award from Taco John's.