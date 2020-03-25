Har Mar Superstar and local artists release First Ave-themed coloring book for charity

If you’re stuck at home (and we hope you are), Sean Tillman (aka Har Mar Superstar) and a trio of local artists—Stacey Combs (Stace of Spades), Michael Gaughan, and Laura Hauser—have teamed up to create Coloring Books for a Cause.

The series, the proceeds from which will go to various charities, launches with The Big Coloring Book of First Avenue, which will benefit First Avenue's Twin Cities Music Community Trust. As you might expect, it’s centered on music, and it lets you color in drawings of all your local favorites: Atmosphere, Hüsker Dü, Lizzo and Sophia Eris, the Replacements, Trampled by Turtles. There’s even a Prince-themed maze.

I only want to see you in the purple ... crayon? Coloring Books for a Cause

In the preface, Tillman explains how the coloring book idea evolved from a project Hauser had undertaken to support musicians who’d lost gigs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you emailed her a receipt for buying merchandise or music from a Twin Cities artist, she would send you a hand-drawn thank you card featuring that artist,” he writes. “It was a sweet, helpful gesture that proved VERY popular. She couldn’t keep up with the demand, and we started brainstorming ways to accomplish this work on a larger scale.”

You can learn more about the project, and order the first book for $20, here. Oh, also, Har Mar just released an album as half of the group Heart Bones, Hot Dish. Give it a listen. Keep busy. Help people. Stay safe.