Halloween highlight! Obama sings 'Purple Rain' to tot dressed as Prince [VIDEO]

The words every toddler dressed as Prince yearns to hear from President Barack Obama, but precious few get the opportunity.

At the White House's Halloween bash on Monday, one such tot realized that very specific dream.

The child, clad in Prince garb, heard the president's cry from the White House lawn. He couldn't predict what came next: The President of the United States began signing "Purple Rain" as he dished out (what appear to be full-sized) candy bars.

Lil Prince's uncle captured it all on Instagram; here's the video:

And here's a closeup of wee Prince, courtesy of his uncle's Twitter account. God bless America.