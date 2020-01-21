Hall & Oates, reportedly the 'bee's knees,' coming to the Xcel this summer

Today, Daryl Hall and John Oates (colloquially known as "Hall & Oates") announced that they’re coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 16. (They actually announced that they’re going to play a whole bunch of shows, as touring acts typically do, and I have obligingly listed them for the curious reader at the bottom of this page.)

Who’s coming with them? Why, pop-rockers Squeeze and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook sounds pretty excited about the whole thing. “They are the bee’s knees!” he exclaimed about Hall and Oates in a press release. See what I mean? You can tell when someone’s really excited when they start talking old-timey like that.

If you’re just as or perhaps even more excited about this show than Tilbrook, you can purchase tickets to this event. Presale begins at 10 a.m. today, with tickets opening up to the public on Friday, Jan. 24. You can find more ticket info here.

This is the fourth year in a row that D. Hall and J. Oates have come to the Twin Cities. In 2017 they played the Xcel with Tears for Fears, in 2018 they brought Train along to the same venue, and last fall they played the State Fair. That’s a lot of Hall and no less Oates!

Daryl Hall & John Oates tour dates

February 26th – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

February 28th – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

March 21st – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort

March 27th – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center

March 29th – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 15th – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

May 16th – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

May 23rd – Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation at the Mann at Fairmount Park

May 29th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 31st – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3rd – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

June 5th – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 7th – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 10th – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 12th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 17th – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 19th – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 10th – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 12th – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 16th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 18th – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 20th – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 22nd – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 24th – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 26th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 28th – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30th – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13th – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 15th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 18th – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 20th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 22nd – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 27th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 29th – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 31st – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 2nd – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion