Hall & Oates, reportedly the 'bee's knees,' coming to the Xcel this summer
It’s still cold as hell outside, but there are signs of life: The sun’s rising a little earlier every day, and the arena concert calendar is starting to fill in.
Today, Daryl Hall and John Oates (colloquially known as "Hall & Oates") announced that they’re coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 16. (They actually announced that they’re going to play a whole bunch of shows, as touring acts typically do, and I have obligingly listed them for the curious reader at the bottom of this page.)
Who’s coming with them? Why, pop-rockers Squeeze and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook sounds pretty excited about the whole thing. “They are the bee’s knees!” he exclaimed about Hall and Oates in a press release. See what I mean? You can tell when someone’s really excited when they start talking old-timey like that.
If you’re just as or perhaps even more excited about this show than Tilbrook, you can purchase tickets to this event. Presale begins at 10 a.m. today, with tickets opening up to the public on Friday, Jan. 24. You can find more ticket info here.
This is the fourth year in a row that D. Hall and J. Oates have come to the Twin Cities. In 2017 they played the Xcel with Tears for Fears, in 2018 they brought Train along to the same venue, and last fall they played the State Fair. That’s a lot of Hall and no less Oates!
Daryl Hall & John Oates tour dates
