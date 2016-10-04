City Pages

Haley Bonar, Jeremy Messersmith, Brian Tighe to perform free Bernie rally for Hillary Clinton

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
They're with her: Jeremy Messersmith, Haley Bonar, and Brian Tighe. Graham Tolbert; Paradigm Agency; Facebook

The Bern is back, baby! 

This time, though, firebrand Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is advocating for his one-time primary rival, Hillary Clinton. Bernie will lead a Hillary for prez campaign event Tuesday at the University of Minnesota campus, with musical support from Twin Cities faves Haley Bonar, Jeremy Messersmith, and Brian Tighe. 

The aim? Drumming up millennial hype for Clinton, while surely shit-talking the hateful, frothing, narcissistic mound of orange flesh topping the Republican ticket. Sanders will also be shoring up the base, considering he dominated Clinton in Minnesota's Democratic caucuses back in March. 

The Minneapolis rally is set for 2 p.m. at Northrop; free tickets are available here. Bernie's then headed to the U of M's Duluth campus for an event at 5:30 p.m. Expect some level of protest from the basket of insufferables -- the border-wall-lovin' College Republicans. 

Read our recent feature on Bonar, who's currently touring in support of her strong new album Impossible Dream, here.

