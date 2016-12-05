Guns N' Roses fans in the Twin Cities were forced to speculate and wait when billboards started popping up, teasing some sort of something.

On Monday morning, all of fans' questions -- well, those not relating to Slash's hair -- were answered: Guns N' Roses will play U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

(If they're still together and touring then.)

One of the biggest selling and most volatile rock bands of the late '80s and early '90s, GNR toured during 2016 with the full, reunited band, including the formerly estranged Slash (lead guitarist/sunglasses model) and bassist Duff McKagan.

Prior to a 21-city tour this year, Slash hadn't played alongside lead singer Axl Rose in some 23 years.

Minneapolis will be the second city on the North American leg of the 2017 reunion tour; they're scheduled for St. Louis three days earlier, and prior to that will play a 19-city spring tour that takes them to most of the great cities in Europe.

The "Not in This Lifetime Tour" -- an allusion to the seeming impossibility of a full-scale reunion -- sold more than 2 million tickets this year, as Guns N' Roses perfomed 25 dates across the United States and South America.

Tickets for their Minneapolis gig go on sale this coming Saturday, December 10, at noon Central Standard Time. Purchase tickets by going to www.ticketmaster.com or calling 1-800-745-3000.