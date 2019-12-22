Gully Boys played 64 shows in 2019, saw a UFO, and argued with Third Eye Blind about Joe Rogan

And “they” was actually singer-guitarist Kathy Callahan, who amicably mixed it up with 3EB singer when the Minneapolis trio guested on his podcast, right after opening for the ’90s alt veterans at Myth for at the Go 96.3 Snow Show.

“I had a lot of adrenaline,” Callahan says. “And I was a little drinky.” When Jenkins expressed admiration for the manly, left-bashing Fear Factor host turned popular podcaster, “I was like excuse me, that can’t be real,” she says. She also asked Jenkins, “Has anyone ever told you you sound like Brendan Urie?”

The indefatigable Minneapolis rockers—Callahan, bassist Natalie Klemond, and drummer Nadi McGill—have gathered at the Urban Growler in St. Paul to recap their year and order elaborate beverages, including some sort of vanilla-infused concoction that apparently tastes like a latte and a black cherry porter, and they exchange more than one impressed “whoa” while sipping at each others’ choices.

So, yes, 2019. The Gully Boys toured twice. They played the First Avenue Mainroom twice. They averaged more than one show a week, expanding their fanbase by playing festivals and brewery shows. (“We got a lotta dads that way.”) McGill insists “We turn a lot of shows down actually.” But they also say “I wish I could feed myself and sleep at the same time.”

The band’s momentous year has culminated with this December’s monthlong Sunday night residency at the Entry, now three-fifths completed, where they’ve already shared the stage with the likes of Marijuana Deathsquads and the Bad Man, and with the release of their new EP, Phony, last Friday. After their final residency show on December 29 with Lydia Liza and Tiny Deaths, Gully Boys will take a much-deserved rest for the remainder of the year.

Just kidding: Their 2019 will race straight into their 2020 with a short tour through the upper Midwest, and then Wrestlepalooza at First Ave on January 4.

Since I last spoke with Gully Boys in September 2018, when they’d just won City Pages Picked to Click poll, they’ve settled into their individual roles within the band.

“Nadi’s just straight up our manager,” says Callahan. “Natalie and I write and do whatever else is left. Natalie does all the merch—she’s the treasurer.”

“We got our first credit card,” McGill notes, proudly

“We’re an LLC now,” Klemond adds, even more proudly.

“We’re small business owners,” Callahan says, proudest.

The five tracks on their new EP, Phony, showcase a band more aware of its abilities and comfortable with itself than their 2018 Not So Brave, which offered a snapshot of a band discovering who it was. Callahan’s voice is both more flexible and more powerful, and the rhythm section of McGill and Klemond is even more versatile, with unexpected harmonies sweetening the punch and hooks aplenty.

But their expanded sound presents a few problems onstage. “On the new EP, we have guitar parts that I can’t play live the same time as the rhythm,” Callahan says. “Natalie is basically our lead guitarist and we’re trying to figure out ways that she can play bass and lead guitar at the same time without adding another person. We just love the dynamic of the three of us.” The solution, at least for now: Klemond’s using an octave pedal, so she’s playing the lead parts on bass.

Another thing that’s changed since 2018? “We definitely believe in ourselves a whole lot more,” Klemond says, crediting their tour alongside the band Gender Confetti, which led to “lots of real communication and connection,” with tamping down any lingering imposter syndrome. That tour led the Boys to New York City, where despite a double-booking that left them without a gig, they landed a show at another club at the last minute, and also to some dodgy lodgings in Annapolis, Maryland.

“There was Burger King in the fridge already, holes in the curtain, the lights were literally flickering,” McGill says.

It was in the parking lot outside that motel that Callahan saw a change come over Klemond. “I looked at Natalie’s face, and her eyes are wide, and she looks like that Always Sunny meme, and she’s like ‘I just saw something.’”

“I saw a spacecraft,” Klemond says matter-of-factly.

“Natalie comes back in the room and her pupils are dilated and her hair is somehow messed up and she sits down and starts drawing it immediately,” Callahan recalls.

Adds McGill, “She was like ‘You don’t understand what I just saw.’”

“Disclaimer: I was up very late that night and there was an asteroid shower that night,” Klemond admits.

But?

“But I saw the elements of a spacecraft, I saw the wings of it.”

Once home from tour, it was on to an unlikely gig with Third Eye Blind, and an unlikely bonding with the band’s frontman.

“Not to say that Stephan Jenkins changed my life...” McGill says. “But we did ask him some advice.”

“It’s egotistical to get down on yourself about a mistake because no one cares that much,” Klemond says he told them.

And also, “Realize that you’re the baddest bitch when you’re on stage,” McGill says. “Now if I mess up a part I’m just like, ‘You’re welcome. Special experience.’”

But aside from their bonding with Jenkins the experience of interacting with professional rock dudes was… not great.

“We were surrounded by men who were belittling us the whole time we were there,” Klemond says.

“The second we got there,” Callahan says.

McGill adds, “They made sly comments about how shitty our gear was.”

“There was the huge merch booth at the Myth, and they’d taken up all the space and were surprised that we had merch, and then set us up under the stairs,” Callahan says. “In the dark.”

Then Gully Boys got onstage and rocked and won the begrudging respect of the men. “The guy who was rude to us was standing right to my right,” McGill says. “And while we were playing I looked straight at him.”

“This happens all the time,” Klemond says. “There’s a difference between how people treat us before and after we play.”

“It’s insulting how afterwards, they look at us so surprised and dumbstruck that we’re actually doing the dang thing,” Callahan says. “But there was the young girl, like 11 years old, came up to us, told us how she wants to sing, asked us for advice, and then she sang a song.”

“She sang us a Broadway tune,” says Klemond. “It was from Evita I think.”



“She was wearing our T-shirt. It was so cute,” Callahan says. “And I was like, OK, all of that was worth it.”