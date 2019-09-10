Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour to rock Target Field
Don't make any plans for Aug. 11, 2020, with the nostalgic pop-punk fans in your life. The power-chord Cerberus of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer just announced details for the Hella Mega Tour, which is set to hit Target Field in Minneapolis on that very date.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 via Ticketmaster (prices were not made immediately available); various presale options abound. Concertgoers will be able to "see and experience the newest motorcycles" from sponsor Harley-Davidson, the press release promises.
The Hella Mega announcement came accompanied with bonus near-term hoopla: All three bands will rock L.A.'s 500-capacity Whisky A Go Go on Tuesday; all three bands will take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Tuesday through Thursday, with Weezer kicking things off tonight; all three bands teased new music, posted below, from their respective forthcoming albums -- Green Day's Father of All (due out February 7), Weezer's Van Weezer (May 15), and Fall Out Boy's Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two (Nov. 15).
Of the three acts, Green Day has aged the most gracefully, going from killer Bay Area snot-punks to politically charged radio rockers to reliably decent mainstream ambassadors of guitar-driven rock 'n' roll. Curiously, Fall Out Boy -- once titans of the early '00s pop-punk wave -- carved out a niche as the last Top 40 rock band on earth. With apologies to defenders of LPs No. 1 and 2, Weezer's career becomes more unforgivable with each album cycle, but hey, they're fun live.
Anyway, get a load of this Hella Mega Tour poster:
And here's the complete list of dates:
06/13 Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
06/14 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
06/17 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/21 Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 London, England @ London Stadium
06/27 Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
07/17 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/24 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/01 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
08/05 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park
08/21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/24 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/27 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park