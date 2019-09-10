Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 via Ticketmaster (prices were not made immediately available); various presale options abound. Concertgoers will be able to "see and experience the newest motorcycles" from sponsor Harley-Davidson, the press release promises.

The Hella Mega announcement came accompanied with bonus near-term hoopla: All three bands will rock L.A.'s 500-capacity Whisky A Go Go on Tuesday; all three bands will take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Tuesday through Thursday, with Weezer kicking things off tonight; all three bands teased new music, posted below, from their respective forthcoming albums -- Green Day's Father of All (due out February 7), Weezer's Van Weezer (May 15), and Fall Out Boy's Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two (Nov. 15).

Of the three acts, Green Day has aged the most gracefully, going from killer Bay Area snot-punks to politically charged radio rockers to reliably decent mainstream ambassadors of guitar-driven rock 'n' roll. Curiously, Fall Out Boy -- once titans of the early '00s pop-punk wave -- carved out a niche as the last Top 40 rock band on earth. With apologies to defenders of LPs No. 1 and 2, Weezer's career becomes more unforgivable with each album cycle, but hey, they're fun live.

Anyway, get a load of this Hella Mega Tour poster:

And here's the complete list of dates:

06/13 Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

06/14 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

06/17 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/21 Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 London, England @ London Stadium

06/27 Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

07/17 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park

08/21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/27 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park