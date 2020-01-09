Grammys announce all-star Prince tribute concert

Sheila E. will serve as musical director of Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, with the assistance of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, according to Rolling Stone. The concert will be held on Jan. 28 and broadcast in April, likely to coincide with the anniversary of Prince’s death.

Alicia Keys (who recorded Prince's “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” for her debut album in 2001), John Legend, and Usher are headlining the concert. The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time will be there. Also on hand: Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr., Susanna Hoffs and Juanes.

I hesitate to say this about anything Grammy-affiliated, but this sounds like it could be… good?