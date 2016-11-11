Go us! Tax-funded Minneapolis concert venue nominated for award

It seems savvy locals know where to put their hard-earned money: into the $1.1 billion concert venue known as U.S. Bank Stadium, nominee for the 2016 Pollstar Award for Best New Major Concert Venue.

Nominations for the trade publication's annual awards arrived Friday, and the Minneapolis monolith's two concerts must have left quite the impression. Even if you didn't attend August's Luke Bryan or Metallica shows, your share of the $498 million in taxpayer contributions helped pay for this potential honor -- and that's something to feel good about.

Real talk: Pollstar nominated First Avenue for Best Nightclub of the Year, and First Ave's Sonia Grover -- she of recent Picked to Click fame -- for Nightclub Talent Buyer of the Year. View the complete list of nominees here.

And now you've reached the bottom of this blog; it's late Friday; don't return to work -- spend more time with us by reading this exploration of whether U.S. Bank Stadium was a wise investment for Twin Cities concertgoers.