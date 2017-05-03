Go Fest 2017 lands Lena Dunham's boyfriend

For Go Fest 2017, he'll be the force behind Bleachers, his shimmery, '80s pop-evoking solo project. Antonoff was announced Wednesday as headliner of Go 96.3 FM's annual mini-fest, which is also set to bring MUTEMATH, the Naked and Famous, MUNA, and the Unlikely Candidates to Cabooze's Outdoor Plaza on July 2. Will there be a local stage featuring Step Rockets, Whosah, and Jeanne Taylor? You bet there will be.

Tickets -- $29.96 GA; $96 VIP -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Go's website.

Back in 2015, Bleachers rocked that very same Cabooze Outdoor Plaza with Charli XCX; here's our review.

And here's the Dunham-directed music video for "Don't Take the Money," the lead single off Bleachers' forthcoming album, Gone Now, due out June 2. Maeby Fünke from Arrested Development makes a cameo!