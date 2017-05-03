Go Fest 2017 lands Lena Dunham's boyfriend
Jack Antonoff is many things: the former guitarist for fun., co-songwriter to Taylor Swift and Lorde, winner of three Grammys, and, yes, boyfriend to divisive Girls star Lena Dunham.
For Go Fest 2017, he'll be the force behind Bleachers, his shimmery, '80s pop-evoking solo project. Antonoff was announced Wednesday as headliner of Go 96.3 FM's annual mini-fest, which is also set to bring MUTEMATH, the Naked and Famous, MUNA, and the Unlikely Candidates to Cabooze's Outdoor Plaza on July 2. Will there be a local stage featuring Step Rockets, Whosah, and Jeanne Taylor? You bet there will be.
Tickets -- $29.96 GA; $96 VIP -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Go's website.
Back in 2015, Bleachers rocked that very same Cabooze Outdoor Plaza with Charli XCX; here's our review.
And here's the Dunham-directed music video for "Don't Take the Money," the lead single off Bleachers' forthcoming album, Gone Now, due out June 2. Maeby Fünke from Arrested Development makes a cameo!
