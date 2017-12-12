But music festival season's most cherished ritual -- lineup unwrapping, of course -- is getting an early start for 2018. In the past week two major fests in western Wisconsin spilled deets: Northern Invasion (May 12-13) and Blue Ox Music Festival (June 14-16).

Let's start things off heavy with Northern Invasion, the annual onslaught of hard-rock bands at Somerset, Wisconsin's Somerset Amphitheater. This year will see cult-loved rockers Tool, alt-rock supergroup A Perfect Circle, grunge greats Alice in Chains, and, somewhat surprisingly, Stone Temple Pilots. Scott Weiland, former lead singer of that latter group, died of a drug overdose in Bloomington, Minnesota, two years ago; in November, the band announced their comeback with X Factor singer Jeff Gutt.

Two-day passes to Northern Invasion -- $99.50-$199.50 -- are on sale now. Camping is extra; full lineup below.

Things will be much mellower 75 miles east at Eau Claire's Whispering Pines Campground. That's where Blue Ox Music Festival will strum up its fourth annual cavalcade of bluegrass, roots, and Americana. As always, local bluegrassers Pert Near Sandstone will headline Friday and Saturday, with rising country star Margo Price, jam-inclined faves Greensky Bluegrass, and "newgrass" pioneer Sam Bush all lending their talents.

Three-day passes to Blue Ox -- $159 -- are on sale now. Camping is extra; full lineup below.

Northern Invasion 2018

Tool

Avenged Sevenfold

A Perfect Circle

Alice In Chains

Breaking Benjamin

Stone Temple Pilots

The Used

Black Veil Brides

Asking Alexandria

I Prevail

Parkway Drive

Black Stone Cherry

Red Sun Rising

Andrew W.K.

Atreyu

Anti-Flag

10 Years

We Came As Romans

The Bronx

Dance Gavin Dance

Butcher Babies

Hawthorne Heights

New Years Day

Senses Fail

Stick To Your Guns

Miss May I

Like A Storm

The Fever 333

I See Stars

Wilson

Mutoid Man

Cane Hill

Black Foxxes

Counterfeit

The Blue Stones

Joyous Wolf

Spirit Animal

Stitched Up Heart

Blue Ox Music Festival 2018

Pert Near Sandstone

Greensky Bluegrass

The Devil Makes Three

Sam Bush

Del McCoury Band

Margo Price

The Infamous Stringdusters

The SteelDrivers

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Mandolin Orange

Billy Strings

Tyler Childers

Charlie Parr

Jeff Austin Band

Steep Canyon Rangers

Brothers Comatose Kitchen Dwellers

Mipso

The Lil Smokies

Danny Barnes Trio

The Last Revel

The Tillers

Lindsay Lou

Them Coulee Boys

Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins

Chicken Wire Empire

Kind Country

Buffalo Gospel

Jack Klatt