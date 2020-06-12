George Floyd memorial concert comes to south Minneapolis this Saturday

That space has also bustled with art, music, and community. And this Saturday, local faves Gully Boys will headline a stylistically broad afternoon of music—including hip-hop, rock, and jazz fusion—at a space near 35th St. and Chicago, as a memorial to Floyd, a community fundraiser, and a celebration of Black Lives Matter.

"While this initiative features artists, it is very much centered around the movement of defunding police and restructuring an efficient and socially conscious mediation network that highlights mental health specialists and social service folks to step in during altercations," says concert organizer Taylor Seaberg.

In addition to music, there will be grilled food, a place where you can donate or pick up supplies, and offerings from Black and POC vendors.

With COVID-19 still an active concern, masks will be provided and hand sanitizer will be plentiful. And for anyone still (justifiably!) leery of crowds, the event will be livestreamed by the northeast Minneapolis community network MCN6.

White audience members are asked to remember that this event is being held as an in memoriam to George Floyd and to honor the efforts of Black Lives Matter. Black Visions Collective, and all other Black and POC organizers on the ground who have been operating in this space for the past two weeks. You can find more info about the event here.

Here’s the full lineup.

12 p.m Jacques + Dumont Doumbe (Doula Soul Collective)

12:45 p.m. Joe Davis (Hip-Hop/Spoken Word)

1 p.m. Queen Drea (Electro-Soul/Live Looping)

1:25 p.m. Aaron (AMG, PACT DJ)

1:50 p.m. The Smokes (Black Rock Duo)

2:20 p.m. Myc Dazzle + Aurum Oro (Hip-Hop and Production Set)

2:50 p.m. Rebecca Nicholson (Acoustic Soul)

3:20 p.m. CJ Walker (LVNDSCVPES) - Hip Hop

3:45 p.m. MAC House (Northside Hip Hop)

4 p.m. Kashimana (Acoustic)

4:20 p.m. Hassan Shahid

4:30 p.m. Mrs. Pinky & the Great Fox (Jazz Fusion)

5:15 p.m. Gully Boys (Glam Punk Rock)