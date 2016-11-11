Gear stolen from van of Doomtree rapper Sims

This terrible week found a way to get worse: Gear inside the van of Doomtree rapper Sims was apparently stolen Thursday night around New Haven, Connecticut. Here's Sims breaking the bad news:

Our van was broken into last night: all of our gear was stolen. Sitting on the street, waiting for something. Completely dejected right now — Sims (@SIMSdoomtree) November 11, 2016

Sims is currently on a U.S. tour in support of his just-dropped new album More Than Ever. The tour is scheduled to hit Philadelphia on Friday night, but it's unclear if he'll be able to perform. It's also unclear if the vehicle in question is Doomtree's self-aware tour van MOUNTAIN, who we totally interviewed.

We sent a request out to Sims for more details.

Sims is set to perform an album-release party on January 6 at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Update: He's still playing Philly, dammit: