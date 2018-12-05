comScore
Garth Brooks is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
It's Garth!

It's Garth! Evan Agostini/AP

Yeehaw, local concertgoers: Garth Brooks -- the king of contemporary country music -- just announced a Minneapolis concert set for May 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets ($94.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. on December 14 via Ticketmaster. Wanna buy nine of 'em? Too bad; the limit is eight. 

Brooks, 56, began his appropriately named Stadium Tour in October at Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium. The Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer will be telling no lies when he visits U.S. Bank Stadium, a certified stadium.

Garth last played the Twin Cities way back in 2014. Click here to read our review of that 11-show Target Center marathon. Garth's lastest album, Gunslinger, came out in 2016. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of his soul-patched/curiously rocking/short-lived Chris Gaines persona -- bring back Chris Gaines! 

In the meantime, let's all enjoy this lyric video for "Friends in Low Places": 

 

