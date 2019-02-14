From Surly Field to the Armory, there were too many big concerts announced this week

First off, we’ve got two bookings for the summer music series at Surly Festival Field. On August 9, Texas blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr., who’s set to release a new, politically charged album This Land in a week, returns to Surly. And on August 17 another Texan, rootsy feller Shakey Graves will co-headline with Philly rockers Dr. Dog. Both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via good ol’ etix.com.

And the Armory is filling up its scheduleas well. There’s a not-so-unlikely double-bill of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with Father John Misty on June 14. The next day, Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon will bring “The Unheavenly Skye Tour” to town. Tickets for both shows also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster

And you know the Xcel Energy Center? Where they play the hockey? Well, if you’re a Chainsmokers fan, you’re not going to want to miss this opportunity to hang out with thousands of other Chainsmokers fans there on October 5, because that’s when the Chainsmokers’ World War Joy (hey don’t blame me, I just cut and pasted it) comes to town, with openers 5 Seconds of Summer. And you’ll never guess when those go on sale. That’s right, Friday at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.

OK, I think that’s everything for now. Nobody announce any more big shows till Monday at least.