Friday is now every Prince fan’s favorite day of the week
Ever seen the video for “Endorphinmachine”?
Probably not—it was previously only available on a CD-ROM game. But now you can: It’s just one of the rarely seen Prince videos from 1995-2010 that the late pop star’s estate released to streaming services last Friday.
And more are on the way. Every Friday through December 14, the estate will make a new batch of videos available, Rolling Stone reports.
The first set, which went up last Friday, features videos from The Gold Experience (1995) and Chaos And Disorder (1996), including “Gold,” “Eye Hate U,” “Dinner With Delores,” “The Same December,” “Endorphinmachine,” and “Dolphin,” as well as the (lol) Lenny Kravitz answer song “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis).”
The estate made Prince's 1995-2010 catalog, long absent from streaming services, available this summer. Need some pointers on how to investigate? We've got a complete album guide here.
Here’s the full lot of what you can expect in upcoming weeks.
November 2
from Gold Experience
Endorphinmachine
Dolphin
Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)
Eye Hate U
Gold
from Chaos and Disorder
Dinner With Delores
The Same December
November 9
from Emancipation
Betcha By Golly Wow!
Somebody’s Somebody
The Holy River
Face Down
November 16
from Crystal Ball
Interactive
from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic
The Greatest Romance Ever Sold
Hot Wit U (feat. Eve) – Nasty Girl Remix
November 23
from Chocolate Invasion
U Make My Sun Shine (feat. Angie Stone)
November 30
from Musicology
Musicology
Call My Name
Cinnamon Girl
from 3121
Black Sweat
Te Amo Corazón
Fury
December 7
from Planet Earth
Chelsea Rogers
Somewhere Here On Earth
Guitar
The One U Wanna C
December 14
From LOtUSFLOW3R
Crimson and Clover
from MPLSoUND
Chocolate Box (feat. Q-Tip)