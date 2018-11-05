Friday is now every Prince fan’s favorite day of the week

Probably not—it was previously only available on a CD-ROM game. But now you can: It’s just one of the rarely seen Prince videos from 1995-2010 that the late pop star’s estate released to streaming services last Friday.

And more are on the way. Every Friday through December 14, the estate will make a new batch of videos available, Rolling Stone reports.

The first set, which went up last Friday, features videos from The Gold Experience (1995) and Chaos And Disorder (1996), including “Gold,” “Eye Hate U,” “Dinner With Delores,” “The Same December,” “Endorphinmachine,” and “Dolphin,” as well as the (lol) Lenny Kravitz answer song “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis).”

The estate made Prince's 1995-2010 catalog, long absent from streaming services, available this summer. Need some pointers on how to investigate? We've got a complete album guide here.

Here’s the full lot of what you can expect in upcoming weeks.

November 2

from Gold Experience

Endorphinmachine

Dolphin

Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)

Eye Hate U

Gold

from Chaos and Disorder

Dinner With Delores

The Same December

November 9

from Emancipation

Betcha By Golly Wow!

Somebody’s Somebody

The Holy River

Face Down

November 16

from Crystal Ball

Interactive

from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic

The Greatest Romance Ever Sold

Hot Wit U (feat. Eve) – Nasty Girl Remix

November 23

from Chocolate Invasion

U Make My Sun Shine (feat. Angie Stone)

November 30

from Musicology

Musicology

Call My Name

Cinnamon Girl

from 3121

Black Sweat

Te Amo Corazón

Fury

December 7

from Planet Earth

Chelsea Rogers

Somewhere Here On Earth

Guitar

The One U Wanna C

December 14

From LOtUSFLOW3R

Crimson and Clover

from MPLSoUND

Chocolate Box (feat. Q-Tip)