Friday is now every Prince fan’s favorite day of the week

Monday, November 5, 2018 by Keith Harris in Music
Prince telling Lenny Kravitz what's what.

Prince telling Lenny Kravitz what's what. YouTube

Ever seen the video for “Endorphinmachine”?

Probably not—it was previously only available on a CD-ROM game. But now you can: It’s just one of the rarely seen Prince videos from 1995-2010 that the late pop star’s estate released to streaming services last Friday.

And more are on the way. Every Friday through December 14, the estate will make a new batch of videos available, Rolling Stone reports.

The first set, which went up last Friday, features videos from The Gold Experience (1995) and Chaos And Disorder (1996), including “Gold,” “Eye Hate U,” “Dinner With Delores,” “The Same December,” “Endorphinmachine,” and “Dolphin,” as well as the (lol) Lenny Kravitz answer song “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis).”

The estate made Prince's 1995-2010 catalog, long absent from streaming services, available this summer. Need some pointers on how to investigate? We've got a complete album guide here.

Here’s the full lot of what you can expect in upcoming weeks.

November 2

from Gold Experience

Endorphinmachine
Dolphin
Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)
Eye Hate U
Gold

from Chaos and Disorder

Dinner With Delores
The Same December

November 9

from Emancipation

Betcha By Golly Wow!
Somebody’s Somebody
The Holy River
Face Down

November 16

from Crystal Ball

Interactive

from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic

The Greatest Romance Ever Sold
Hot Wit U (feat. Eve) – Nasty Girl Remix

November 23

from Chocolate Invasion

U Make My Sun Shine (feat. Angie Stone)

November 30

from Musicology

Musicology
Call My Name
Cinnamon Girl

from 3121

Black Sweat
Te Amo Corazón
Fury

December 7

from Planet Earth

Chelsea Rogers
Somewhere Here On Earth
Guitar
The One U Wanna C

December 14

From LOtUSFLOW3R

Crimson and Clover

from MPLSoUND

Chocolate Box (feat. Q-Tip)

