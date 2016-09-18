Free Trampled by Turtles, Mason Jennings concert tonight outside U.S. Bank Stadium
Depending on how you ascribe dollar values to Minnesota music faves Trampled by Turtles and Mason Jennings, the $1.1 billion People's Stadium might be starting to prove its worth.
That's because TbT -- those beloved Duluth bluegrass pickers who just rocked their own Festival Palomino on Saturday -- and Jennings -- the Twin Cities-launched indie-folk star -- will both perform Sunday on opening evening of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
It will all go down at the stadium's Medtronic Plaza, with Jennings slated for 3 p.m. and the Turts scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The Vikings and the Packers will then do battle at 7:30 p.m. in the first-ever regular season football game at ... well, whatever you fine folks wanna call our shiny new football palace.
Once inside, fans will hear 2007 American Idol champion Jordin Sparks sing the national anthem.
Hey @Vikings fans we're gonna play a set at the US Bank Stadium today along with @masonjennings. Mason at 3, we play at 4:30. Skol!— Trampled by Turtles (@tbtduluth) September 18, 2016
.@tbtduluth and @masonjennings will kick things off outside of @usbankstadium before #GBvsMIN. pic.twitter.com/elJihXY2Ks— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 18, 2016
