Free Trampled by Turtles, Mason Jennings concert tonight outside U.S. Bank Stadium

That's because TbT -- those beloved Duluth bluegrass pickers who just rocked their own Festival Palomino on Saturday -- and Jennings -- the Twin Cities-launched indie-folk star -- will both perform Sunday on opening evening of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It will all go down at the stadium's Medtronic Plaza, with Jennings slated for 3 p.m. and the Turts scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The Vikings and the Packers will then do battle at 7:30 p.m. in the first-ever regular season football game at ... well, whatever you fine folks wanna call our shiny new football palace.

Once inside, fans will hear 2007 American Idol champion Jordin Sparks sing the national anthem.