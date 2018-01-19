Freshly announced highlights include: radio-rockers X Ambassadors, Frozen star Idina Menzel, hip-hop hook singer Skylar Grey, "Black Beatles" hitmakers Rae Sremmurd, and local rap heavyweight Brother Ali. They'll join previously announced locals Bob Mould, Dessa, the Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, Mint Condition, and New Power Generation, plus a Prince tribute featuring the Revolution, Sheila E., and Morris Day.

A pretty nice buffet of free tunes from co-curators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis!

Click here for all the logistical details of Super Bowl Live; click here to see the laughably expensive parade of acts coming through the Armory and Mystic Lake.

Friday, January 26: Bold North Kickoff

4 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan

5 p.m. Kick-off Celebration with Idina Menzel, VocalEssence and Esera Tuaolo

6:15 p.m. Cynthia Johnson performing “Funkytown”

6:45 p.m. Hitchville

7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash

8:30 p.m. Lost Highway

9:15 p.m. Chris Hawkey Band



Saturday, January 27

2 p.m. DJ Mad Madigan

4 p.m. Beats and Rhymes

5 p.m. Lexii Alijai

6 p.m. iLLism

7 p.m. deM atlaS

8 p.m. Brother Ali

9 p.m. Prof



Sunday, January 28

2 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey

4:15 p.m. Bailey Bryan

5 p.m. Sara Renner

5:45 p.m. The Steeles

6:15 p.m. Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir

7:30 p.m. Sounds of Blackness with Big Jim Wright & Ann Nesby



Monday, January 29: Salute to Prince

8 p.m. Sheila E.

8:30 p.m. Morris Day

9:15 p.m. The Revolution



Tuesday, January 30

4 p.m. DJ Matty Matt

7:15 p.m. Socaholix

7:45 p.m. International Reggae All Stars

8:30 p.m. Ipso Facto



Wednesday, January 31

4 p.m. DJ Brother Jules

6 p.m. Stokley Williams

6:45 p.m. Dessa

7:30 p.m. Mint Condition and Stokley Williams

8:30 p.m. New Power Generation with Andre Cymone



Thursday, February 1

4 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey

4 p.m. Les Stroud

4:45 p.m. Jakubi

5:45 p.m. fDeluxe (aka The Family)

6:45 p.m. New Power Soul

7:45 p.m. Andre Cymone

8:45 p.m. Rae Sremmurd



Friday, February 2

2 p.m. DJ Howard Kessler

4 p.m. Zuluzuluu

4:45 p.m. Cobi

5:45 p.m. The Jets

6:45 p.m. KING

9:00 p.m. Skylar Grey



Saturday, February 3: Skol Day

11:30 a.m DJ Dudley D

4:00 p.m. Kris Wu

4:45 p.m. Bob Mould

5:45 p.m. The Suburbs

6:45 p.m. The Jayhawks

7:45 p.m. Soul Asylum

9 p.m. X Ambassadors



Sunday, February 4: Game Day

12 p.m. DJ Dudley D

1 p.m. 13 Crowns