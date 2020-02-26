Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders would like to deliver all three, but he's absolutely providing the musical one next Monday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

After winning the popular vote in the first three Democratic presidential primary states, a feat that's never been accomplished, the Vermont senator is preparing for Super Tuesday on March 3, which includes Minnesota's primary vote.

Having recently gone solo, Rateliff is getting his Stax-signed, throwback soul-stompin' band back together for Sanders. The native Missourian stumped for Bernie — who's also a musician... of sorts — back in 2016, when Sanders thumped Hillary Clinton by 23 points in the Minnesota caucus. Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are effectively tied for the lead in Minnesota ahead of Tuesday, according to polls.

Monday's rally is free and open to the public, though you're encouraged to RSVP; doors open at 5:30 p.m., things get cooking at 7:30 p.m. Bonus perk: Hearing Sanders Brooklynize the pronunciation of his hip musical supporters, as he recently did to indie rocker Soccer Mommy: