Free music lineup for 2018 Minnesota State Fair announced
The funky divas of the ’90s En Vogue and local soul man Har Mar Superstar are among your best bets at the State Fair’s free music stages this year.
They’ll be at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, along with storied funk outfit Tower of Power, Wisconsin’s eternal BoDeans, country veteran Clay Walker, and Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri (hey, that’s how they’re billing him, and in all caps too—maybe he legally changed his name).
There’ll be a whole mess of other free music performances at the fair of course, and we’ve listed them all below for you by stage. For more details about who’s playing when, check out the State Fair website—you'll be glad you did! (Sorry, got a little overexcited there.)
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight!
Aug 23 & 24 – Tower of Power – 50th Anniversary Tour 2018
Aug. 25 & 26 – BoDeans
Aug 27 & 28 – En Vogue
Aug. 29 & 30 – Clay Walker
Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 – Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
Sept. 2 & 3 – Har Mar Superstar
All shows start at 8:30 p.m.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell
Martin Family Circus
Charlie Faye & The Fayettes
Carlene Carter
Bryan White
Tonic Sol-fa
Redhead Express
The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
The Malpass Brothers
Ben Haggard
Chmielewski Funtime Band
The Next Generation Leahy
Jimmie Allen
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
Kazual
Cowboy Mouth
The Reminders
The Secret Sisters
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
C. Willi Myles
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
The Last Revel
Mayda
The Dustbowl Revival
The Dave & Deke Combo
Chastity Brown
Church of Cash
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market
MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
Miss Myra & The Moonshiners
Lisa Wenger Band
In Capable Hands
The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
The High 48s
Kristoffer Olson, Funny Magician
The Barbary Coast Dixieland Showband
The WoodPicks
The Memories
Sisters of Swing
Randy Sabien & The Fiddlehead Band
Tim Harmston
Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
The Okee Dokee Brothers
Buckets and Tap Shoes
Bockfest Boys
Humbird
James Wedgwood
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage
Shane Martin
Ipso Facto
Pop ROCKS
I Am, He Said: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond
Tropical Zone Orchestra
‘90s R&B Revival featuring Kathleen Johnson and Mario Dawson
International Bazaar Stage
Mariachi Jalisco de Minnesota
Café Accordion Orchestra
Siama’s Congo Roots
Native Pride Dancers
Ray Sands and The Polka Dots
Scottie Miller Band
Natania & Ticket to Brasil
Annie Mack Band
Black Market Brass
The Men of New Hope
BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba
Walter Chancellor Jr. Band featuring Thomasina
Ramberg Music Cafe Stage
Hank Thunander
The Neighborhood Trio
The Mad Ripple Hootenanny
Scott Fraser - Guitar Virtuoso
The Banjo Boys Variety Band
Jeff Arundel and The Hammsmen
Jim Berner’s Music Legends
Doug Otto & the Getaways
Martin Devaney
Rod Cerar Orchestra
Bill Koncar
Becky Kapell & The Fat 6
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park
Greg Frisbee
Sean Emery
Steve Trash
Jerry Frasier, Comic Magician
Duke Otherwise
The Chipper Experience
Álléz-OOPS!
Kidsdance
Jared Sherlock
Six Appeal
