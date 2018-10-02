Four Fists fight it out and insect antichrists arise in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

It’s healthy to face the ugliness that surrounds us and to live in reality, but it’s also exhausting. These past two weeks has been fixatingly gruesome, and if you’ve engaged with the news at all, you’ve probably been left feeling spent and despondent. Take a break. Watch something that uplifts you.

Let the five videos featured this week be something of a reprieve. Yes, a few of them do carry a political message (especially the last), but it’s artistry like this that makes you feel less alone and less insane. Even if things don’t get better, you’ll have this to escape to.

Four Fists – “Nobody’s Biz”

Fans have been waiting 14 years for Astronautalis and P.O.S’s collaborative Four Fists record, and the lead-up to 6666’s release on October 12 has been furious. The pair just dropped the a video for “Nobody’s Biz,” the third single from the album, to keep the anticipation hot. The Mercies May-directed video has Mad Max and The Revenant vibes, featuring a manhunt sprawling across a post-apocalyptic Midwestern landscape. The video plays up the rabid paranoia and distrust of the song, giving a visual cue that 6666 is sure to be raw and unpredictable.

M French – “Sweet Love” (PREMIERE)

Publicist Krista Vilinskis describes her client M French as “a very thoughtful soul who struggles in matters of the heart but shines on always and keeps killing it with kindness.” Normally, I wouldn’t quote a publicist, but the description struck me as incredibly sincere, and, after watching the video for French’s “Sweet Love,” undeniably accurate. In the video, French performs with his band at Sovereignty Recording, strumming lovingly as he bleats his love song into the mic. It’s enough to melt even the most cynical hearts. The release show for French’s Sweet Love is October 20 at Aster Cafe.

Witch Watch – “Games for May”

Witch Watch ’s macabre sense of humor never ceases to entertain. The new video for Underground/Overground single “Games for May” continues director/Witch Watch guitarist Derek Van Gieson’s streak of delightfully absurd music videos. In the video, we see singer Anna Neighbors wandering in a fugue dressed like a French soldier while a pack of bored skateboarders try to raise an insectoid Antichrist. It’s exactly the situation you’d expect to unfold in a Witch Watch video—and only in a Witch Watch video. “Games for May” was just released as a single along with three re-recorded songs from Witch Watch’s debut, Wandering and Wondering.

Starcrossed – “Hum”

The Twin Cities has become a breeding ground for indie-pop duos, and the latest propagation of that genre is the dreamy, delicate Starcrossed. Starcrossed consists of singer Autumn Compton and producer Ganzobean, and the pair are gearing up for the release of their debut EP Above the Noise today. To drum up some excitement for the project, Starcrossed released the video for lead single “Hum” this morning. Directed by Compton, the video is a gorgeous ode to the natural beauty of Earth. The song deals with Compton’s anxiety over climate change, so she seeks to preserve what beauty she can in the form of the video.

Paul Metsa and Wee Willie Walker ft. Sounds of Blackness – “Ain’t Gonna Whistle Dixie Anymore”

Last week in Local Frames , GP Jacob turned a Woody Guthrie song into an anti-fascist anthem, and this week, we see more of the same.This times it’s folk singerPaul Metsa , bluesmanWee WIllie Walker , and gospel outfit Sounds of Blackness who’ve joined forces to turn a Taj Mahal classic into their own an anti-racist statement. “Ain’t Gonna Whistle Dixie Anymore” is somber, reflective, and restorative. With the choir backing them up, both musicians sound united and determined. Metsa and Walker played the song as part of Sunday’s Actions for Change Festival in Parkland, Florida, to support the concert’s mission to end violence and bigotry in America.