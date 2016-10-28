For Beach Slang's James Alex, 'it was either cancel the tour, or go out by myself'

The Philadelphia band experienced plenty of drama leading up to the release of September's stellar A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings. Their drummer was asked to leave in the spring, and their guitarist left the day before the current tour amid the cloud of a sexual assault allegation. Only core members James Alex (vocals, guitar) and Ed McNulty (bass) remain.

Ahead of his solo electric show (don’t worry, it’ll be loud) on Friday at the Triple Rock Social Club, Alex opened up about rock 'n' roll and life’s bigger issues. The heart-on-sleeve lyricist -- who spent more than a decade with Philly punk faves Weston -- has weathered it all, and is looking forward to the future.

City Pages: I hope this hasn’t been asked million times already, but what the hell is “Beach Slang”?

James Alex: Right on, man. I used to skate with this girl, Elizabeth, who would make fun of how I spoke. Lots of “rads” and “totallys," all that kind of valley girl slang. She called it a language, and named it “beach slang”.

CP: Beach Slang is a fairly new band. 2013, ‘14, is that about right?

JA: That’s it. It officially started in 2013, but we didn’t play our first show until June of ’14. The whole thing was really a recording project for these songs I was writing. It kind of became a band because of how our first EP was responded to. We were like, “Maybe this can more than just this thing we occasionally get together to do in a studio”.

CP: You guys have definitely been buzzed about, and been seen as being on the rise. Does it feel like maybe Beach Slang is a little cursed? There’s been some turmoil, personnel-wise. Are you feeling a little, I don’t know, unlucky at love?

JA: You know, it might be a case of that. It feels like a bumpy year. Creatively, things have felt pretty right on. Personally, and professionally as a unit, it’s been sort of a car crash. I don’t know what it is, man.

Should I take this as a sign that it isn’t meant to be, or is it a test of how bad do you want it? I am opting to believe it is test of how band you want it. We keep asking ourselves, as we dwindle down in number, how much more can come? Have we seen the worst of it? Of course, we tell ourselves that we have, but we’ll see what 2017 has laid out for us.

CP: Not to pick at the scab or anything, but [drummer] JP Flexner left in May, right?

JA: He was asked to leave, but yeah, he left. We knew that one was coming. We talked to him many times about trying to sort of patch the things that weren’t working out. Whether he was unwilling to, or unable to, I’m not really sure, but we can only throw a band aid on a broken leg for so long.

Sooner or later, you have to fix the break. So, yes, that was about four months ago now, and then, of course, the guitarist thing [guitarist Ruben Gallego was fired from the band weeks ago amid sexual assault allegations] just happened.

CP: You guys seem really open with your fans, and each other. You seem friendly with JP and Ruben.

JA: That is one thing that I hold dear -- that we’re gonna be honest. You can sculpt your public persona to highlight the triumphs and the sheen and the smoke and mirrors, right? We choose not to do that. We want to show that stuff, but we want to show the scabs and scars, too. That’s what this is. To your point, still being friends with JP, still being friendly with Ruben.

All we are is rock 'n' roll band. That’s how we see it. Bigger than that, we’re just trying to be good human beings. People who make an impression on you at some point in life, that doesn’t seem disposable to me. We try to protect the humanity of this whole thing. I want the narrative of Beach Slang to be an open dialog.

CP: We’ll move on, I promise, but Ruben’s situation is messier than most. Are there any new developments?

JA: Nothing that I have heard. Basically, the day the statement was released was the first day of this tour. I haven’t heard from Reuben since the night before that was posted. We’ve opted to give him space, and say something to us when he is ready.

CP: Speaking of the tour, is it just you on stage? Is Ed McNulty involved?

JA: Ed is driving and tour managing. He isn’t on stage, officially, but what I have been doing ... And this happens a full-band Beach Slang show, too. I am open to inviting people up. I like the chaos of rock 'n' roll. I like the unpredictability of it. So, that has been happening. Ed will come up, the drummer from one of the other bands will come up, audience members will come up, grab an instrument and sing something. Officially, though, it is just me on stage, but I am plugged in -- electric and loud.

CP: It sounds like a hootenanny.

JA: It kind of is, man! The reaction has been cool so far. It is sort of becoming this special, one-off tour. It’s never gonna happen like this again. I think people have embraced that. It’s been wild. This tour has been pretty loose. My knees were definitely knocking the first night, because it was either cancel the tour, or go out by myself. My big fear was people feeling ripped off. It wasn’t promoted as a solo thing. Seeing the interactions on this tour, though, has put my heart at ease.

CP: Regarding your mixtape, Here, I Made This For You Vol. 1, when the hell were you in my record collection?

JA: [Laughs.] When we first started out the two comparisons I kept hearing were the Replacements and Jawbreaker. It made my heart buzz, but I didn’t want to get too boxed in. It was great people were hearing those two, but here is all this other music I hold so dear.

CP: Listening to the new record, A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings, there is melody, and a great pop sensibility. The hooks are a mile wide, but it almost seems like you are looking for ways to dirty it up, particularly the vocal treatment. Is that true?

JA: Yeah, I think so. I want our records to sound like a basement show. I am not interested in gloss or sheen or overproduction. I want it to sound overdriven, and blown out.

CP: What’s next? New music, members?

JA: That’s a loaded question. We do have a second mix tape coming out in December. We were supposed to go to Glasgow after this tour for a month in Europe, but we moved that to January because we need to find a guitarist. More U.S. dates in March and April.

We cut a live record on our last tour at the Troubadour in L.A., and that will come out on Record Store Day. I also have this thing called “Quiet Slang” which is me and my acoustic guitar, a pianist, and a cellist, and that record will come out next summer. I would imagine a new Beach Slang album in fall of ’17. We’ll be busy, for sure.

CP: Last question, and it is fluffy. Give me your dream supergroup.

JA: Right on, man. Wow, that’s great ... I’d probably just roadie so I could watch every night, but I would, fuck, here’s the decision: Is Morrissey or Westerberg going to sing? Let’s have Morrissey sing lead, because Westerberg is a hell of a guitarist as well as a singer.

Keith Moon on drums. Bass ... Dee Dee Ramone. I’m not a fan of bass players taking it for a walk. I like how DeeDee just chugs through it. Not sure what it would sound like, but there you go.