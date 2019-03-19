Folks, we have our first Art-A-Whirl music lineups

And yet, the music lineup announcements for the annual northeast Minneapolis art festival have already begun.

OK, there have only been two so far. (At least only two that we've seen—if you see any others floating around, give us a holler.) But they're good ones, from the 331 Club and Bauhaus Brew Labs.

According to a 331 flyer, they're featuring moody R&B singer Dua Saleh, Greg Norton’s band Porcupine, self-help author Mark Mallman, and reunited garage-rock wildmen the Goondas, as well as (sorry, I’m out of snappy descriptions) Blaha, Red Daughters, Witch Watch, Tacky Annie, Brianna Kocka, Little Lizard, Pyralis, Rad Owl, Deep Dark Lake, Pleezer, Nivrana, Tramps Like Us, Reddie Freddy, and DJs Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe.

On Friday, Bauhaus has got George Hadfield, Throw the House, and Viva Knievel. Saturday serves up Static Panic, Mina Moore, Chris Koza, Black Market Brass, Solid Gold, Nooky Jones, and a headliner to be announced on April 5.

There are going to be so many more lineups announced in the weeks to come, of course. We'll collect 'em all in time for the main event.