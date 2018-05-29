Florence + the Machine to rock Target Center
The dog days of summer will be over by the time Florence + the Machine hit Minneapolis on October 20. The London rockers tacked on a Target Center gig to the very end of their just-announced 23-date tour, which kicks off August 5 in Montreal.
Led as always by powerhouse frontwoman Florence Welch, Florence + the Machine will be touring in support of their forth album, High as Hope, due out June 29. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via the Target Center box office and AXS; click here for pre-sale info.
Opening the Twin Cities show will be Perfume Genius, the arty, theatrical indie-rock project of Seattle's Mike Hadreas. A solid opener, absolutely, though other markets will get Kamasi Washington, Grizzly Bear, Beth Ditto, or St. Vincent plus Lizzo, among others.
Here's the music video for Hope single "Hunger":
Now you might be asking yourself: Did Welch perform "Wild Horses" with the Rolling Stones last Friday in London, and, if so, may I see a video of that performance?
Why yes! Enjoy:
And here's the full 2018 Florence + the Machine tour itinerary:
August 5 -- Montreal, QC, Canada Osheaga
August 9 -- Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 11 -- San Francisco, CA Outside Lands
September 8 -- Vancouver, BC, Canada Skookum Festival
September 10 -- Seattle, WA KeyArena
September 11 -- Portland, OR Moda Center
September 14 -- Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
September 15 -- Denver, CO Grandoozy Festival
September 22 -- Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful
September 23 -- San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
September 25 -- Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
September 29 -- Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 30 -- Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 2 -- Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 3 -- Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
October 5 -- Washington, D.C. The Anthem
October 9 -- New York, NY Barclays Center
October 12 -- Boston, MA TD Garden
October 13 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
October 14 -- Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
October 16 -- Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre
October 19 -- Chicago, IL United Center
October 20 -- Minneapolis, MN Target Center
