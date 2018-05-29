Led as always by powerhouse frontwoman Florence Welch, Florence + the Machine will be touring in support of their forth album, High as Hope, due out June 29. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via the Target Center box office and AXS; click here for pre-sale info.

Opening the Twin Cities show will be Perfume Genius, the arty, theatrical indie-rock project of Seattle's Mike Hadreas. A solid opener, absolutely, though other markets will get Kamasi Washington, Grizzly Bear, Beth Ditto, or St. Vincent plus Lizzo, among others.

Here's the music video for Hope single "Hunger":

Now you might be asking yourself: Did Welch perform "Wild Horses" with the Rolling Stones last Friday in London, and, if so, may I see a video of that performance?

Why yes! Enjoy:

And here's the full 2018 Florence + the Machine tour itinerary:

August 5 -- Montreal, QC, Canada Osheaga

August 9 -- Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 11 -- San Francisco, CA Outside Lands

September 8 -- Vancouver, BC, Canada Skookum Festival

September 10 -- Seattle, WA KeyArena

September 11 -- Portland, OR Moda Center

September 14 -- Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

September 15 -- Denver, CO Grandoozy Festival

September 22 -- Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful

September 23 -- San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

September 25 -- Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

September 29 -- Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 30 -- Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 2 -- Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 3 -- Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

October 5 -- Washington, D.C. The Anthem

October 9 -- New York, NY Barclays Center

October 12 -- Boston, MA TD Garden

October 13 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

October 14 -- Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

October 16 -- Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre

October 19 -- Chicago, IL United Center

October 20 -- Minneapolis, MN Target Center