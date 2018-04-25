After 50+ years of personnel changes, intra-band canoodling, squabbles, and breakups, the group still seems to serve up a juicy news hook as they announce each upcoming tour. It was news when much of the band’s classic lineup—the folks who recorded Rumours and Tusk—were back on the road again together. It was news when the one holdout from that golden age, Christine McVie, finally rejoined her mates.

And it was big news when the group recently fired Lindsey Buckingham, replacing him on tour with two new musicians: Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers handling the guitar work, Neil Finn of Crowded House picking up the vocal slack.

The revamped Mac will bring “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” to the Xcel Energy Center on October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster, and depending on how close to the action you’d like to be, they’ll run you $69.50, $99.50, $149.50, or $299.50.

Can Finn and Campbell fill Buckingham’s shoes? Will they fill one shoe apiece? Will Buckingham’s absence mean we’ll get to hear more Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie deep cuts? Does it mean Mick Fleetwood gets to take a longer drum solo? Will Finn sing some Jeremy Spencer songs? These questions and more will presumably be answered when the band arrives in St. Paul this fall.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 tour dates

10/3 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

10/6 - Chicago, IL, United Center

10/10 - Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/12 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14 - Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

10/16 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

10/20 - St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

10/22 - St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

10/26 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/1 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

11/3 - Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

11/5 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

11/7 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

11/10 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

11/12 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

11/17 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

11/19 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

11/21 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

11/25 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

11/28 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

12/3 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

12/6 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

12/8 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

12/11 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum

12/13 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum

2/5 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center

2/7 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

2/9 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

2/13 - Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

2/16 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

2/18 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

2/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

2/22 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

2/24 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

2/27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/3 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

3/5 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

3/9 - Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

3/11- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

3/13 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/15 - Hartford, CT, XL Center

3/20 - Albany, NY, Times Union Center

3/24 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

3/26 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

3/31- Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center