Fleetwood Mac, now 100% Lindsey Buckingham-free, coming to Xcel on October 22
Fleetwood Mac know how to keep our attention.
After 50+ years of personnel changes, intra-band canoodling, squabbles, and breakups, the group still seems to serve up a juicy news hook as they announce each upcoming tour. It was news when much of the band’s classic lineup—the folks who recorded Rumours and Tusk—were back on the road again together. It was news when the one holdout from that golden age, Christine McVie, finally rejoined her mates.
And it was big news when the group recently fired Lindsey Buckingham, replacing him on tour with two new musicians: Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers handling the guitar work, Neil Finn of Crowded House picking up the vocal slack.
The revamped Mac will bring “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” to the Xcel Energy Center on October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster, and depending on how close to the action you’d like to be, they’ll run you $69.50, $99.50, $149.50, or $299.50.
Can Finn and Campbell fill Buckingham’s shoes? Will they fill one shoe apiece? Will Buckingham’s absence mean we’ll get to hear more Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie deep cuts? Does it mean Mick Fleetwood gets to take a longer drum solo? Will Finn sing some Jeremy Spencer songs? These questions and more will presumably be answered when the band arrives in St. Paul this fall.
Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 tour dates
10/3 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
10/6 - Chicago, IL, United Center
10/10 - Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
10/12 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/14 - Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
10/16 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/18 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
10/20 - St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
10/22 - St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
10/26 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
10/28 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/30 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
11/1 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
11/3 - Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre
11/5 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
11/7 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
11/10 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
11/12 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
11/17 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
11/19 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
11/21 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
11/25 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
11/28 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
12/3 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
12/6 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
12/8 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
12/11 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum
12/13 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum
2/5 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center
2/7 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
2/9 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
2/13 - Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC
2/16 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
2/18 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
2/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center
2/22 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
2/24 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
2/27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
3/3 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
3/5 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
3/9 - Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall
3/11- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
3/13 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
3/15 - Hartford, CT, XL Center
3/20 - Albany, NY, Times Union Center
3/24 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
3/26 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
3/31- Boston, MA, TD Garden
4/5 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
